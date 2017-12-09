|
Peregrine (PPHM) Reports Financial Results For First Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2018 And Recent Developments
TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPHM) (NASDAQ:PPHMP), a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by manufacturing high quality products for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and through its proprietary R&D pipeline, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2018 ended July 31, 2017, and provided an update on its contract manufacturing operations, research and development programs, and other corporate highlights.
Highlights Since April 30, 2017
“We have been working diligently toward the transformation from an R&D focused business to a business dedicated to a contract development and manufacturing organization or CDMO. The appointment of Roger Lias, Ph.D., as president of our CDMO subsidiary, Avid Bioservices, and his appointment to Peregrine’s board of directors marks an important next step in this transition. Roger is a highly experienced executive with a long track record of success in the CDMO industry, and was an ideal candidate for the position,” stated Steven W. King, president and chief executive officer of Peregrine. “We have built a successful commercial CDMO business with an excellent regulatory track record and we look forward to taking Avid to the next level under Roger’s leadership. Naturally, job one will be a smooth transition to ensure we continue to support our existing clients while simultaneously working to attract new clients as we look to grow the business on multiple fronts.
