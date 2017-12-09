Saniona Presents Tesomet Phase II Data At The EASD Congress

September 12, 2017

Saniona, a leading biotech company in the field of ion channels, today announces that the promising data from its Phase 2a study with Tesomet in type 2 diabetes has been selected for two poster presentations today at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, EASD congress 2017 taking place in Lisbon, Portugal.

"We were very pleased that the results from this promising study confirmed that addition of metoprolol to tesofensine fully mitigates the increase in heart rate and blood pressure previously observed with tesofensine. In addition, the data showed a robust weight loss and reduction in waist circumference as well as numerical reduction in liver fat in patients with type 2 diabetes coupled with a favourable toleration and safety profile. Thus, these results, together with data from previous clinical studies with tesofensine supports the use of Tesomet as a safe and effective weight loss drug in patients with metabolic disorders like diabetes and obesity. As a result, we have initiated the preparation for long term clinical studies for metabolic diseases as well as eating disorders", says Jørgen Drejer, CEO of Saniona.

Presentations

Poster #857 title: Co-administration of tesofensine/metoprolol: Improvement in heart rate with significant body weight reduction in overweight or obese subjects with type 2 diabetes

Session date: September 12, 2017, 12:00-13:00

Authors: Roman V. Dvorak1, Grit Andersen2, Berit Edsberg1, Pavlína Kašparová1, Jorge Arrubla2, Leona Plum-Mörschel3 (1Saniona A/S, Ballerup, Denmark, 2Profil, Neuss, Germany, 3Profil, Mainz, Germany)

Presenter: Roman V. Dvorak

Poster #851 title: Co-administration of tesofensine/metoprolol: Improvements in body weight and liver fat content in overweight or obese subjects with type 2 diabetes

Session date: September 12, 2017, 12:00-13:00

Authors: Grit Andersen1, Tim Heise1, Berit Edsberg2, Daniela Lamers1, Thomas A. Jacobsen2, Leona Plum-Mörschel3, Roman V. Dvorak2 (1Profil, Neuss, Germany, 2Saniona A/S, Ballerup, Denmark, 3Profil, Mainz, Germany)

Presenter: Grit Andersen

Thomas Feldthus, EVP and CFO, Saniona, Mobile: +45 2210 9957, E-mail: tf@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on September 12, 2017.

About Saniona

Saniona is a research and development company focused on drugs for diseases of the central nervous system, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and treatment of pain. The company has a significant portfolio of potential drug candidates at preclinical and clinical stage. The research is focused on ion channels, which makes up a unique protein class that enables and controls the passage of charged ions across cell membranes. Saniona has ongoing collaboration agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Proximagen Ltd., Productos Medix, S.bA de S.V and Luc Therapeutics Inc. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, where it has a research center of high international standard. Saniona is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap and has about 5,100 shareholders. The company's share is traded under the ticker SANION. Read more at www.saniona.com.

