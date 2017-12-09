Chimerix (CMRX) Appoints Heather Knight-Trent, PharmD, As Vice President Of Regulatory Affairs

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that improve outcomes for immunocompromised patients, today announced the appointment of Heather Knight-Trent, PharmD, as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. Dr. Knight-Trent brings more than 15 years of pharmaceutical regulatory experience to Chimerix and will be responsible for managing all U.S. and global regulatory matters for the Company, including strategy, filings and interactions with regulatory authorities.



“We are delighted to have Heather join the Chimerix team during this critical time in the Company’s growth,” said M. Michelle Berrey, MD, MPH, President and CEO of Chimerix. “Her extensive pharmaceutical regulatory experience and scientific background will be valuable as we continue to advance brincidofovir’s development and progress earlier stage molecules in our pipeline in the years ahead.”

“I am thrilled to join the Chimerix leadership team at this exciting time for the Company,” said Dr. Knight-Trent. “There is a great opportunity for brincidofovir to potentially prevent and treat a broad range of life-threatening viral infections in immunocompromised individuals, and I look forward to being part of the team committed to getting brincidofovir to patients,” said Dr. Knight-Trent.

Dr. Knight-Trent was previously executive director of regulatory affairs at Hurley Consulting Associates, where she was responsible for regulatory strategy and implementation for multiple clients. She was previously at Bristol Myers Squibb for ten years in roles both in the U.S. and Europe, most recently as the director of global regulatory, safety and biometrics business operations. In this role Dr. Knight-Trent supported the vice presidents of global regulatory strategy for all therapeutic areas on resourcing, budget, group capabilities and continuous improvement projects. She also held positions in regulatory affairs at Zymogenetics (acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb) in Seattle, Washington and at Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc., in Nutley, New Jersey.

Dr. Knight-Trent holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and a doctor of pharmacy degree from West Virginia University. In 2000 and 2001, she was a Rutgers Industrial Pharmacy Post-Doctoral Fellow with Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc., and FDA CDER’s oncology division. Dr. Knight-Trent is a registered pharmacist in West Virginia and she is a member of the West Virginia University School of Pharmacy Leadership Council.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that improve outcomes for immunocompromised patients. Chimerix's proprietary lipid conjugate technology has produced brincidofovir (BCV, CMX001); CMX157, which was licensed to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals; and earlier-stage compounds. Chimerix recently announced a new clinical candidate, CMX521, for the treatment and/or prevention of norovirus. For further information, please visit Chimerix's website, www.chimerix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the possibility that there may not be a viable continued development path for brincidofovir, that FDA and other regulatory authorities may not approve brincidofovir or brincidofovir-based regimens, that CMX521 may not demonstrate expected activity against norovirus, and that marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use. As a result, brincidofovir may never be successfully commercialized. In addition, Chimerix may be unable to file for regulatory approval for brincidofovir with other regulatory authorities. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:



ir@chimerix.com

or

Will O’Connor

Stern Investor Relations

Will@sternir.com

212-362-1200

Media:

Becky Vonsiatsky

W2O Group

bvonsiatsky@w2ogroup.com

413-478-2003