Cesca Therapeutics To Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2017 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On September 19, 2017

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL), a market leader in automated cell processing and point-of-care, autologous cell-based therapies, today announced that the company will release its fiscal fourth quarter and year end results for the period ended June 30, 2017, on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, after the close of trading. A conference call and webcast will follow at 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT).



Participants may access the call by dialing 1-800-860-2442 within the U.S. or 1-412-858-4600 outside the U.S. and referencing “Cesca.” To access a live webcast of the call, please visit: http://services.choruscall.com/links/kool170919.html.

A replay of the call will be available until October 19, 2017, and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 within the U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and referencing access code 10111466.

About Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca is a leading regenerative medicine company that develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics. Its device division, ThermoGenesis, provides a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. Cesca is also leveraging its proprietary AutoXpress® technology platform to develop autologous stem cell-based therapies that address significant unmet needs in the vascular, cardiology and orthopedic markets.

Forward-Looking Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. A more complete description of risks that could cause actual events to differ from the outcomes predicted by Cesca Therapeutics’ forward-looking statements is set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cesca Therapeutics’ annual report on Form 10-K and other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, and you should consider each of those factors when evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Wendy Samford

916-858-5191

ir@cescatherapeutics.com

Investor Contact:

Rx Communications

Paula Schwartz

917-322-2216

pschwartz@rxir.com