Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Release: Fiasp Significantly Improved Overall Blood Sugar Control In Type 1 Diabetes Long-Term

Lisbon, Portugal, 12 September 2017 ­­­- Fiasp® (fast-acting insulin aspart), the only approved, new-generation, ultra-fast acting1-3 mealtime insulin, improved overall blood sugar (HbA 1c ) and post-meal sugar (postprandial glucose or PPG) control over 52 weeks, compared to conventional insulin aspart (NovoRapid®), in new study findings4.

The findings were presented today at the 53rd European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting, and showed that Fiasp® maintained the significant improvement in overall blood sugar control that was seen in a shorter-term (26 weeks) study period1. The results also reconfirmed the safety profile of Fiasp®, showing comparable overall numbers of severe or blood-sugar confirmed hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar levels)4.

"These results provide reassurance of the meaningful long-term benefits of Fiasp® versus conventional insulin aspart," said Professor Chantal Mathieu, study investigator, chair of Endocrinology and professor of Medicine at Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium. "Accordingly, for people with diabetes who struggle to control their post-meal sugar levels, Fiasp® might offer a better option to meet their needs."

After eating, blood sugar levels rise rapidly. In diabetes, the body either cannot bring these high sugar levels down, or struggles to do so. Sustained high post-meal sugar levels are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and other diabetes-related complications, including damage to eyes and kidneys and cancer5,6. High post-meal sugar levels also contribute to inadequate overall blood sugar control2,5,7.

While mealtime insulins aim to bring post-meal sugar levels down, conventional rapid-acting insulins are not as fast as the speed of the natural physiological insulin response. Due to this slower response, people with diabetes can remain in an elevated post-meal sugar state for an extended period2.

"Compared to conventional insulin aspart, Fiasp® is a closer match to the natural physiological insulin response, leading to better long-term blood sugar control," said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk. "Fiasp® delivers benefits for people with diabetes, helping them to achieve better post-meal and overall blood sugar control."

About the study

The onset 1 trial (1,143 people randomised) was a phase 3a, partially double-blind, basal-bolus, treat-to-target trial, evaluating the efficacy and safety of Fiasp® compared with conventional insulin aspart in type 1 diabetes over 52 weeks, in two 26 week treatment periods. The findings from the 52 week study period were presented at the EASD Annual Meeting 2017.

In the 52 week study period, Fiasp® demonstrated a statistically significantly greater overall blood sugar reduction of -0.10% in adults with type 1 diabetes, in comparison to conventional insulin aspart. Fiasp® also showed a statistically significant reduction in 1-hour post-meal sugar increment of -0.91 mmol/L; no significant difference was seen in 2-hour post-meal sugar increment, compared with conventional insulin aspart. These results were achieved with a comparable overall rate of severe or blood-sugar confirmed hypoglycaemia between the two treatments4.

About Fiasp®

Fiasp® is the only approved, new-generation, ultra-fast acting1-3 mealtime insulin. Fiasp® is insulin aspart in an innovative formulation, in which two excipients have been added: Vitamin B3 (niacinamide) to increase the speed of absorption and a naturally occurring amino acid (L-Arginine) for stability8.

Fiasp® received marketing authorisation from the European Commission on 9 January, from Health Canada on 6 January, from Swissmedic on 7 June and from the Australian Government Department of Health on 28 June 2017. It is currently under regulatory review in over 10 countries.

After receiving a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2016, Novo Nordisk resubmitted the fast-acting insulin aspart new drug application (NDA) as a class II resubmission on 29 March 2017 and FDA approval is expected at the end of Q3 2017.

Further information

Media: Katrine Sperling +45 3079 6718 krsp@novonordisk.com Åsa Josefsson +45 3079 7708 aajf@novonordisk.com Investors: Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak@novonordisk.com Hanna Ögren +45 3079 8519 haoe@novonordisk.com Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 arm@novonordisk.com Christina Jensen +45 3079 3009 cnje@novonordisk.com Kasper Veje (US) +1 609 235 8567 kpvj@novonordisk.com

_______________________





References

Russell-Jones D, et al. Fast-acting insulin aspart improves glycemic control in basal-bolus treatment for type 1 diabetes: results of a 26-week multicenter, active-controlled, treat-to-target, randomized, parallel-group trial (onset 1). Diabetes Care 2017; 40(7):943-50. Heinemann L and Muchmore DB. Ultrafast-acting insulins: state of the art. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology 2012; 6(4):728-42. Cengiz E, et al. Moving toward the ideal insulin for insulin pumps. Expert Review of Medical Devices 2016; 13(1):57-69. Mathieu C, et al. Efficacy and safety of fast-acting insulin aspart are maintained over 52 weeks: comparison with insulin aspart in onset 1. Poster presentation at the 53rd EASD Annual Meeting. 11-15 September 2017; Lisbon, Portugal. Madsbad S. Impact of postprandial glucose control on diabetes-related complications: how is the evidence evolving? Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications 2016; 30(2):374-85. International Diabetes Federation (IDF). Guideline for management of postmeal glucose in diabetes. 2011. Monnier L, et al. Postprandial and basal glucose in type 2 diabetes: assessment and respective impacts. Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics 2011; 13(Suppl.1):25-32. Heise T, et al. A pooled analysis of clinical pharmacology trials investigating the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic characteristics of fast-acting insulin aspart in adults with type 1 diabetes. Clinical Pharmacokinetics 2017; 56(5):551-9.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/869ac98d-9507-4b82-af6d-2217b1ba4600