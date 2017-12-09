Concept Life Sciences Expands Into Alderley Park To Support Discovery Services Growth

Concept Life Sciences (Concept), the integrated drug discovery, development and analytical services company, recently announced it has expanded into new state-of-the-art laboratory space at Alderley Park in Cheshire, UK. The move supports the growth of the Company’s integrated discovery services business, adding capacity and bringing key disciplines together into one location.



The new laboratory space will increase Concept’s scientific capacity by over 30%, adding 75 FTEs to the company, including 55 scientists (medicinal chemists and biologists) over the two facilities, which total 12,400 square feet.



Concept’s drug discovery services encompass medicinal chemistry, pharmacology screening, assay development, and ADME, supporting biotech and pharma companies by adding value and IP to their small molecule discovery programmes. Adding capacity and co-locating these capabilities will further enable the Company to provide a truly integrated offering, spanning the discovery and development continuum.



“This significant investment will enable us to put in place the expertise to support Concept Life Sciences’ projected growth into 2018 and beyond,” said Michael Fort, Executive Chairman, Concept Life Sciences. “The expansion to the Mereside campus at Alderley Park is a pivotal step in the development of the group’s corporate and commercial profile to its international client base, opening new opportunities for collaboration and growth, markedly increasing the depth of our scientific offering and capitalising on Concept’s strong track record of delivery.”



“We welcome Concept to the Mereside campus, where the Company will benefit from the world class science facilities and access to talent. We are proud of the scientific ecosystem that exists here at Alderley Park and within the wider network of Manchester Science Partnerships, where we have close links with Universities, NHS institutions and research organisations,” commented Dr Chris Doherty, managing director at Alderley Park. “Concept Life Sciences’ track record shows a great deal of progress in a short space of time, and the new Alderley Park base will provide the laboratory and office infrastructure required to help maintain their recent momentum.”



