LabCorp (LH)'s Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 To Accrue Contingent Interest

BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LabCorp® (NYSE: LH) announced today that for the period of September 11, 2017 to March 9, 2018, its Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2021 (Zero Coupon Notes) will, subject to the terms of the Zero Coupon Notes, accrue contingent cash interest at a rate of no less than 0.125% of the average market price of a Zero Coupon Note for the five trading days ended September 8, 2017, in addition to the continued accrual of the original issue discount. Contingent cash interest, which the Company has determined to be approximately $2.62 per Note, will be payable to holders of the Zero Coupon Notes as of the record date, which is February 23, 2018. The payment of contingent cash interest is expected to be made on March 9, 2018.

About LabCorp

LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care, providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. With a mission to improve health and improve lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostic solutions, brings innovative medicines to patients faster and uses technology to improve the delivery of care. LabCorp reported net revenues of nearly $9.5 billion for 2016. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.labcorp.com, and to learn more about Covance Drug Development, visit www.covance.com.

