LabCorp (LH)'s Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 To Accrue Contingent Interest

BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LabCorp® (NYSE: LH) announced today that for the period of September 11,
2017 to March 9, 2018, its Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes
due 2021 (Zero Coupon Notes) will, subject to the terms of the Zero
Coupon Notes, accrue contingent cash interest at a rate of no less than
0.125% of the average market price of a Zero Coupon Note for the five
trading days ended September 8, 2017, in addition to the continued
accrual of the original issue discount. Contingent cash interest, which
the Company has determined to be approximately $2.62 per Note, will be
payable to holders of the Zero Coupon Notes as of the record date, which
is February 23, 2018. The payment of contingent cash interest is
expected to be made on March 9, 2018.
About LabCorp
LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life
sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care,
providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug
development services. With a mission to improve health and improve
lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostic solutions, brings
innovative medicines to patients faster and uses technology to improve
the delivery of care. LabCorp reported net revenues of nearly $9.5
billion for 2016. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.labcorp.com,
and to learn more about Covance Drug Development, visit www.covance.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the
Company’s future operations. Each of the forward-looking statements is
subject to change based on various important factors, including without
limitation, competitive actions in the marketplace, and adverse actions
of governmental and other third-party payers. Actual results could
differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking
statements. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to
these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change.
Further information on potential factors that could affect operating and
financial results is included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2016, and subsequent Forms 10-Q, including in each
case under the heading risk factors, and in the Company’s other filings
with the SEC. The information in this press release should be read in
conjunction with a review of the Company’s filings with the SEC
including the information in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2016, and subsequent Forms 10-Q, under the heading
MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS
OF OPERATIONS.