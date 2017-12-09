Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Release: More People Treated With Once-Weekly Semaglutide Achieved Reductions In Both Glucose And Weight Vs. Comparator Treatments

Lisbon, Portugal, 12 September 2017 - A post-hoc analysis of the SUSTAIN 1-5 trials demonstrated that a greater proportion of adults with type 2 diabetes achieved a clinically meaningful reduction in both HbA 1c and body weight with once-weekly semaglutide vs. comparator treatments. Comparators included placebo, sitagliptin, insulin glargine U100 or exenatide extended release (ER). The analysis was presented today at the 53rd Annual Meeting of the European Association For The Study Of Diabetes.1



"As a physician, helping patients with type 2 diabetes achieve glycaemic and weight loss targets can be challenging," said Dr Helena Rodbard, SUSTAIN 5 investigator and medical director at Endocrine and Metabolic Consultants, Rockville, Maryland. "The meaningful reductions demonstrated with semaglutide in both glucose and body weight are encouraging, as more treatment strategies are needed to help meet this challenge."

Significantly more people treated with once-weekly semaglutide achieved the clinically meaningful composite endpoint of > 1% HbA 1c reduction and >5% weight loss with 0.5 mg (25-35%) and 1.0 mg (38-56%) semaglutide vs. all comparators (2-13%; p<0.0001) in SUSTAIN 1-5.1

In addition, more people achieved the composite endpoint with once-weekly semaglutide 1.0 mg compared with semaglutide 0.5 mg (p<0.0001 for SUSTAIN 2, 4 and 5; p=0.17 for SUSTAIN 1).1

In this post-hoc analysis, semaglutide was well tolerated, with a safety profile similar to that of other glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists. The most common adverse event with semaglutide was nausea. In SUSTAIN 1-4, severe or blood glucose confirmed symptomatic hypoglycaemia events were fewer or similar with once-weekly semaglutide vs. comparators. In SUSTAIN 5, on a background of basal insulin, more events were observed with once-weekly semaglutide than with placebo.1

About semaglutide

Semaglutide is a once-weekly analogue of human glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that stimulates insulin and suppresses glucagon secretion in a glucose-dependent manner, while decreasing appetite and food intake.2-5 Once-weekly semaglutide is currently under review by seven regulatory agencies, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA).

About the SUSTAIN clinical trial programme

SUSTAIN (Semaglutide Unabated Sustainability in Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes) is a clinical trial programme for semaglutide, administered once weekly, that comprises seven phase 3a global clinical trials and a cardiovascular outcomes trial, involving more than 8,000 adults with type 2 diabetes.

