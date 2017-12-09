Acceleron Pharma To Host Research And Development Day On September 19, 2017

- Acceleron’s senior management team and external experts to present
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) today announced it will webcast a
live presentation from its Research and Development (R&D) Day
on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. The event will take place from 8:00 a.m.
to 12:00 p.m. EDT in New York City.
Members of the Acceleron leadership team will discuss the R&D strategy,
long-term vision for the Company, and its clinical development programs
across a range of disease areas, including neuromuscular disease and
hematology. External experts, along with Acceleron, will provide insight
into the current treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS),
beta-thalassemia, and neuromuscular diseases. The Company will also
present its latest preclinical research in a new therapeutic area of
interest.
Guest external speakers include:
-
Maria Domenica Cappellini, M.D., Director of the Department of
Clinical Sciences, Director of the Unit of Internal Medicine,
University of Milan, Italy
-
David Steensma, M.D., Senior Physician, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,
Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
-
Martin Childers, D.O., Ph.D., Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine,
Co-Director, MDA Clinic, University of Washington, Co-Director,
Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine
Conference Call and Webcast
The live webcast will be accessible under "Events & Presentations" in
the Investors/Media page of the Company's website at www.acceleronpharma.com.
Individuals can participate in the conference call by dialing
877-312-5848 (domestic) or 253-237-1155 (international)
and refer to "Acceleron 2017 R&D Day."
The archived webcast will be available for replay on the Acceleron
website approximately two hours after the event.
About Acceleron
Acceleron is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics
to treat serious and rare diseases. Its pioneering research platform
leverages the powerful biology behind the body's ability to rebuild and
repair its own cells and tissues. The Company's lead therapeutic
candidate, luspatercept, is being evaluated in Phase 3 studies for the
treatment of the hematologic diseases myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)
and beta-thalassemia under a global partnership with Celgene. Acceleron
is also advancing its ACE-083 clinical program in the field of
neuromuscular disease, and has a comprehensive preclinical research
effort targeting fibrotic and other serious diseases.
For more information, please visit www.acceleronpharma.com.
