Acceleron Pharma To Host Research And Development Day On September 19, 2017

- Acceleron’s senior management team and external experts to present clinical development programs and preclinical research efforts -

- Live conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:00 a.m. EDT on September 19th –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) today announced it will webcast a live presentation from its Research and Development (R&D) Day on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EDT in New York City.

Members of the Acceleron leadership team will discuss the R&D strategy, long-term vision for the Company, and its clinical development programs across a range of disease areas, including neuromuscular disease and hematology. External experts, along with Acceleron, will provide insight into the current treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), beta-thalassemia, and neuromuscular diseases. The Company will also present its latest preclinical research in a new therapeutic area of interest.

Guest external speakers include:

Maria Domenica Cappellini, M.D., Director of the Department of Clinical Sciences, Director of the Unit of Internal Medicine, University of Milan, Italy

David Steensma, M.D., Senior Physician, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Martin Childers, D.O., Ph.D., Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine, Co-Director, MDA Clinic, University of Washington, Co-Director, Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine

Conference Call and Webcast

The live webcast will be accessible under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors/Media page of the Company's website at www.acceleronpharma.com.

Individuals can participate in the conference call by dialing 877-312-5848 (domestic) or 253-237-1155 (international) and refer to "Acceleron 2017 R&D Day."

The archived webcast will be available for replay on the Acceleron website approximately two hours after the event.

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its pioneering research platform leverages the powerful biology behind the body's ability to rebuild and repair its own cells and tissues. The Company's lead therapeutic candidate, luspatercept, is being evaluated in Phase 3 studies for the treatment of the hematologic diseases myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and beta-thalassemia under a global partnership with Celgene. Acceleron is also advancing its ACE-083 clinical program in the field of neuromuscular disease, and has a comprehensive preclinical research effort targeting fibrotic and other serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.acceleronpharma.com.