Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY)’s, And Curis (CRIS) Announce CA-170 Program Update Following Data Presented At ESMO 2017

-- Results from 34 patients demonstrate positive safety profile and
support decision to expand Development --
BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) and
a specialized biotechnology company engaged in discovery and early
clinical development of novel and best-in-class therapies to treat
cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced plans to initiate a
Phase 2 trial of CA-170, a PDL1-VISTA inhibitor to be conducted at sites
in India. This was announced following the presentation of preliminary
data from the initial 34 patients with cancer treated in the dose
escalation stage of the Phase 1 trial of CA-170 at the European Society
for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress by Aurigene’s collaborator and
licensee of CA-170, Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company
focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and
effective therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The trial has been
conducted in the U.S., South Korea and Spain. The Phase 2 trial is the
result of the initial safety data and preliminary evidence of clinical
benefit observed in the trial.
CA-170 is an oral small molecule targeting the immune checkpoints PDL1
and VISTA. Data presented at the ESMO 2017 conference represent the
initial 34 patients treated to date in the dose escalation Phase 1
trial. 30 patients were naïve to prior immunotherapy treatment, while
four patients had experienced prior treatment with approved
anti-checkpoint antibodies. No dose limiting toxicities were observed at
doses ranging from 50 mg to 800 mg once daily dosing examined thus far.
CA-170 demonstrated good oral bioavailability and plasma drug levels
were shown to increase in a near-linear manner with increasing doses.
Evidence of immune modulation, including an increase in activated CD8+ T
cells, was observed in patient blood and tumor biopsy samples examined
following treatment. Of the 21 patients evaluable for disease
assessment, 13 patients experienced disease stabilization. Four
immunotherapy treatment-naïve patients treated with CA-170 experienced
shrinkage of their tumors. Six patients remained on drug treatment
beyond three months, including all four patients with tumor shrinkages.
In addition, seven of the 34 patients remain on study and are continuing
with treatment.
“These results are consistent with the observations made in the
preclinical setting and further affirm CA-170’s mechanism of action as
an oral small molecule checkpoint inhibitor. Based on these initial
clinical results, we are excited for the opportunity to expand testing
of CA-170, possibly in earlier lines of treatment and in a greater
number of immunotherapy treatment-naïve cancer patients,” commented Mr.
CSN Murthy, Chief Executive Officer of Aurigene. “Together with Curis,
we have designed a Phase 2 trial, treating selected populations of
patients of interest in the CA-170 program to be treated at major cancer
centers in India. Aurigene’s decision to sponsor and fund this trial is
further affirmation of our commitment to CA-170 and a reflection of the
successful collaboration we have with Curis in multiple development
programs. Aurigene has the commercial rights to the program in India and
Russia in addition to milestones, royalties other commercial supply
rights globally.”
“We are pleased with these early results. Evidence of tumor shrinkage
and multiple patients remaining on drug treatment for extended periods,
along with signals for biomarkers of immune modulation in patient blood
and tumor samples, tells us the program continues to move in the right
direction. We plan to continue with the dose escalation and continued
analysis of patient biopsy samples in the Phase 1 trial,” said Ali
Fattaey, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis. “We
expect to provide additional updates at upcoming conferences including
the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting in
November.”
“The ability for cancer patients to administer a potential checkpoint
inhibitor on their own as a once daily oral drug is a significant and
unique opportunity in our field,” added Adil Daud, M.D., investigator in
the CA-170 Phase 1 trial and director of Melanoma Clinical Research at
the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. “These initial
clinical results are encouraging and merit continued development.”
About Aurigene: Aurigene, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dr.
Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., is a specialized biotechnology company,
engaged in discovery and early clinical development of novel and
best-in-class therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases.
Aurigene is focused on oral check-point inhibitors, precision-oncology
and the Th-17 pathway. Aurigene’s oral PD-L1/ VISTA antagonist program
is currently entering Phase 2 clinical development; in addition, two
other assets licensed to Curis, are in IND-enabling studies. Aurigene
has partnered with several large- and mid-pharma companies in the United
States and Europe and has delivered over 15 compounds which are in
clinical development. For more information, please visit Aurigene’s
website at http://www.aurigene.com.
About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124,
NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company,
committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier
lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active
Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s
offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom
pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated
formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal,
cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.
Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets
include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more
information, log on to: www.drreddys.com
Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future
expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the
management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or
events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such
statements. In addition to statements which are forward looking by
reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects",
"plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts",
"potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify
forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may
differ materially from those in such statements due to without
limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of
financial markets, credit defaults, currency exchange rates , interest
rates , persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss
events (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing
levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in
laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or
governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization ,
including related integration issues. The company assumes no obligation
to update any information contained herein.