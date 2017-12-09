Advanced CT & Robotics Company, Epica International, Closes Financing Round With Partners For Growth Fund V

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epica International, Inc., a leading robotic CT company based in San Clemente, California, recently announced the closing of a financing round with the investment group, Partners for Growth. PFG structured the $5 million term-debt facility in a key capital raise, providing growth capital to support Epica’s expansion into new markets across both imaging and robotics.



The NYC management consultancy, Facilitated Growth, acted as the key advisor on this deal, assisting in the rigorous diligence process for Epica’s five growing subsidiaries; a non-invasive CT medical imaging company, a robotics company, an advanced R&D technology center, a medical products distribution company, and a technical and scientific distribution group.

The funds are earmarked for use on growing operations, increasing the sales force, and preparing for entry into the human market. “This infusion of capital will assist us in furthering our goals to integrate CT imagery with precision robotics and ultimately deliver the future of medical diagnosis and therapy,” said Epica CEO, Frank D’Amelio.

