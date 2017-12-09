ReachBio LLC Celebrates 10 Years In Business

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ReachBio Research Labs (trade name under ReachBio LLC), a CRO specializing in primary cell assay services and products, is celebrating 10 years of business success in September.

When ReachBio started back in 2007, the company offered primarily hematopoietic colony-forming assay services for drug development clients. Today, the company has evolved and are thriving in the life sciences research sector and added a vast platform of in vitro and in vivo assays and primary cell products.

Earlier this year, ReachBio launched its latest accomplishment, a new drug development platform called cellPrism® which offers customizable cell-based in vitro assay services. cellPrism® is a diverse array of predictive blood and immunology assay services and showcases how far ReachBio's primary cell expertise has come and continues to grow.

ReachBio's key highlights over the past 10 years:

Launched HemoRANK™-TKI, for ranking myelotoxic potential of new TKIs

Launched ColonyGEL™, a methylcellulose-based media for CFC assays

Started offering primary cell products including cord blood, bone marrow and PBMCs

Re-branded as ReachBio Research Labs

Launched cellPrism®, a drug development platform

Executed over 450 study contracts

Started offering NK (158+) cells optimized for ADCC assays

Worked with clients from over 120 different global organizations

Expanded products available in North America , Europe and Asia

, and Published scientific papers, abstracts, white papers, and book chapters with numerous clients

Added a Business Development and Marketing office in Spokane, WA

"We've reached a milestone. Growing ReachBio has been really exciting over the past few years. Every year we've seen an increase in clients and we're grateful for their continued support. It's been a great 10 years and we're looking forward to the next ten," according to co-founder and COO, Robert Chaney.

About ReachBio Research Labs:

ReachBio Research Labs is a life sciences CRO company based out of Seattle, WA USA. We provide primary cell biology based contract research services and products to the drug development and life science research communities worldwide. With expertise encompassing many aspects of primary cell biology and a special focus on blood and bone marrow primary cell systems, we work with customers and clients involved in basic research through multiple areas of pre-clinical and clinical drug development. Our products and services help address our client and customers' interests in a wide spectrum of areas that include hematology, immunology, toxicology, hematological diseases, immuno-oncology and much more.

