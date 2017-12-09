Analogic (ALOG)'s CT Checkpoint Screening Solution, ConneCT, Achieves U.S. TSA Certification

PEABODY, Mass., Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analogic Corporation (Nasdaq:ALOG), enabling the world's medical imaging and aviation security technology, today announced that its next-generation CT (computed tomography) screening solution for airport checkpoints, ConneCT™, has achieved U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Certification per the Advanced Technology (AT) detection standards. This milestone makes ConneCT available for demonstration in a US airport environment and brings next-generation CT checkpoint technology one step closer to market.



The result of 10 years of research and development, ConneCT was designed to increase passenger throughput at airports while increasing the level of security, and ultimately to allow personal electronic devices (PEDs) and liquids to remain in bags.

“As one of the originators of CT technology for medical imaging and the leading provider of imaging for checked baggage, Analogic has led the way in bringing CT technology to airport checkpoints,” said Fred Parks, president and CEO of Analogic. “ConneCT is our latest advancement, and earning TSA AT detection certification highlights Analogic’s technology leadership as we get closer to bringing the only next-generation CT checkpoint system to market. The system is designed to offer the lowest cost of ownership and keeps the traveling public moving through airports faster and safer than ever before.”

“With record-breaking air travel numbers and new threats to the public, it is ever more important to deploy cutting-edge technology that can evolve with the security landscape,” said Jim Ryan, senior vice president and general manager, security detection and power technologies, Analogic. “Featuring differentiated CT technology built on an open network architecture, ConneCT is the screening solution that enables that evolution. In addition to its other advantages, such as industry-leading imaging and display capabilities that give the screener a 3D view of each bag that can be inspected from any angle, ConneCT is designed to be as relevant in 10 years as it is today.”

Key advantages of ConneCT include:

3D imaging and touch display offering the screener a 360-degree view of the bag, seeing through clutter to reveal prohibited items

Designed to allow passengers to keep their personal electronic devices in their bags, significantly reducing the need for expensive and time-consuming secondary inspections

Automated threat detection with robust software algorithms that continuously improve the system’s effectiveness

Open network architecture that will allow third-party software development to create applications that address new threats

Airport-friendly design and engineering to allow for low-cost, easy maintenance and a long lifecycle

ConneCT is available now for purchase. Its initial customer, American Airlines, announced a multi-unit purchase in June. For more information about ConneCT, please visit us here.

About Analogic – Celebrating 50 Years of Imaging Innovation

Analogic (Nasdaq:ALOG) provides leading-edge healthcare and security technology solutions to advance the practice of medicine and save lives. We are recognized around the world for advanced imaging and real-time guidance technologies used for disease diagnosis and treatment as well as for automated threat detection. Our market-leading ultrasound systems, led by our flagship BK Ultrasound brand, used in procedure-driven markets such as urology, surgery, and point-of-care, are sold to clinical practitioners around the world. Our advanced imaging technologies are also used in computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and digital mammography systems, as well as automated threat detection systems for aviation security. Analogic is headquartered just north of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.analogic.com.

Analogic and the globe logo are registered trademarks of Analogic Corporation.

