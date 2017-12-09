Admera Health Expands Asian Footprint With Three Strategic Partnerships

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Admera Health announced agreements expanding Admera’s portfolio of molecular diagnostics to Asia, including but not limited to Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan.



Admera Health, a molecular diagnostic company, offers the most comprehensive pharmacogenomics testing services available, its PGxOne™ Plus test interrogates 50 genes with coverage of ~200 genetic variants and provides recommendation on over 300 drugs. The company also offers OncoGxOne™ and OncoGxSelect™ for tumor profiling to guide selection of targeted therapies, cancer supportive care, and inherited cardiovascular diseases via its partnership with Health in Code.

Under the terms of one agreement, Admera will be gain access to the existing physician network of Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory Ltd. Headquartered in Singapore, Angsana has additional offices in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company develops molecular diagnostic assays for allergy, fetal maternal health, oncology, and pharmacogenetics.

Other agreements include distribution partnerships for Admera’s complete product portfolio with Biois Corp., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, and AllBio Pharma Corp., providing access to large population centers in Taiwan. Biois is molecule diagnosis company with proprietary technologies to detect disease at an early stage from blood. AllBio is a life science and precision medicine service provider in Taiwan.

Vice President of Business Development Brady Millican stated, “These partnerships align with our strategic goals of expanding our global footprint and making pharmacogenomics standard of care globally. We are especially excited about our new partners’ interests in deploying pharmacogenomics within cardiovascular and oncology clinics.”

Additional terms of the three agreements were not disclosed.

About Admera Health

Admera Health is a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited advanced molecular diagnostics company focused on personalized medicine, non-invasive cancer testing, digital health, and providing research use only services. Research and development efforts are dedicated to developing cutting-edge diagnostics that span the continuum of care. Utilizing next generation technology platforms and advanced bioinformatics, Admera Health seeks to redefine disease screening, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and management through its innovative, personalized solutions. It is our mission to deliver transformative, valuable solutions for patients, physicians, and clinical researchers. We are committed to improving the health and well-being of our global community through the direct delivery of personalized, medically actionable results.

