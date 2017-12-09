COO Tony Dudzinski Highlights American CryoStem Corporation’s Path To Current And Future Success

Eatontown, NJ., , Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tony Dudzinski, COO of American CryoStem Corp. (OTCPink:CRYO) interviews on the Uptick Network Stock Day Podcast with Host Everett Jolly. On the interview, Mr. Dudzinski elaborates the differences of the CryoStem process compared to other products and processes in the regenerative medicine industry. Additionally, he discusses the current regulatory clinical study path to receive approval for regenerative medicine treatments in the United States and how they differ from other countries that have more advanced market and regulatory frameworks. Continuing the conversation, Mr. Dudzinski highlights the current tight regulations of the FDA in the US and how CryoStem is addressing the regulator requirements to advance its products and services that require regulatory approval. He also expressed the Company’s desire to work with the FDA to try to find a new regulatory path to make regenerative and cellular therapies more accessible to the US patient population. Mr. Dudzinski reviews the ongoing promotion of their products and services and how the addition of new manufacturing contracts may provide opportunities to increase sales. Furthermore, Mr. Dudzinski overviews the continuing process of the growing referral business in their patient and physician networks and how the Company has hired new sales reps to support and grow these new relationships with patients and physicians interested in providing cosmetic and regenerative medicine treatments to their patients.



About American CryoStem Corporation

American CryoStem Corporation (OTC PINK: CRYO) was founded in 2008, and has evolved to become a biotechnology pioneer, standardizing adipose tissue derived technologies (Adult Stem Cells) for the fields of Regenerative and Personalized Medicine. The Company operates a state-of-art, FDA-registered, clinical laboratory in New Jersey and licensed laboratories in Hong Kong, China and Tokyo, Japan, operating on our proprietary platform, dedicated to the collection, processing, bio-banking, culturing and differentiation of adipose tissue (fat) and adipose derived stem cells (ADSCs) for current or future use in regenerative medicine. CRYO maintains a strategic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) that surrounds our proprietary technology which supports a growing pipeline of stem cell applications and biologic products. We are leveraging our proprietary platform and a developed product portfolio to create a domestic and global footprint of licensed laboratory affiliates, physicians networks and research organizations who purchase tissue collection, processing and storage consumables from our Company. Our laboratory stem cell bank/line products are characterized adult human Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC's) derived from adipose tissue that work in conjunction with our 13 patented (non-animal) medium lines. The Company's R&D efforts are focused on university and private collaborations to discover, develop and commercialize ADSC therapies by utilizing our standardized collection-processing-storage methodology and laboratory products combined with synergistic technologies to create jointly developed regenerative medicine applications and intellectual property.

Forward Looking-Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of American CryoStem Corporation's ("the Company") future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this press release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of the Company, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by American CryoStem Corporation.

