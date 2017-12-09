IMRIS Reports Strong Financial Growth Following Two-Year Anniversary Under New Ownership

MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IMRIS, the global leader in intraoperative imaging, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary under new ownership with strong financial growth and strategic investments for continued future success. Through a reorganization and the backing of parent company Deerfield Management in August 2015, IMRIS emerged under a new LLC, brand, leadership and focus. Since then, strong business growth and management execution has resulted in record earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) generation, 44 percent revenue growth in 2016, as well as 68 percent growth in 2017 year-to-date (YTD) contract bookings by winning multi-million dollar contracts with top-tier hospitals around the world. In addition, IMRIS has and will continue to add a significant number of new employees to support current business as well as expected future growth.

"We're proud of the progress we've made in a short period of time which includes active investments in future growth opportunities that leverage our talent and expertise in consulting, designing, creating and supporting IMRIS Surgical Theatres," says IMRIS President and CEO Andrew Flanagan. "We're focused on building the most advanced intraoperative surgical theatres with optimized workflow for neurosurgeons, better outcomes for patients and maximum value for hospitals."

The company's flagship IMRIS Surgical Theatre solution features the world's only moving ceiling-mounted intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (iMRI) or computed tomography (iCT) imaging modality, allowing neurosurgeons to see critical anatomical detail while the patient is on the operating table. The IMRIS solution gives surgeons a way to bring advanced imaging technology to the patient rather than moving the patient in and out of the imaging system. The results are life-changing, giving neurosurgeons greater precision and accuracy during surgery, reducing the need for additional operations and eliminating exposing patients to possible infection when moving in and out of the OR.

Increasing numbers of neurosurgeons and administrators are now considering the IMRIS Surgical Theatre solution as standard of care in their hospitals resulting from the increased efficiency and accuracy it brings to neurosurgeons and hospitals, and improvements in patient outcomes. In the past two years, the company has expanded its customer base to more than 75 customers worldwide in some of the most prestigious hospitals globally including Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital and Beijing Tiantan Hospital. To date, more than 30,000 patient lives have been impacted by the IMRIS Surgical Theatre solution.

With tens of thousands of lives impacted so far, IMRIS is keeping a sharp focus towards the future to further expand their offerings and empower surgeons and hospitals to elevate both the medical and the human experience.

ABOUT IMRIS

As a leader in image guided therapy solutions, IMRIS offers the most advanced hybrid surgical theatres with the world's first and only moving ceiling-mounted iMRI and iCT technology that gives neurosurgeons access to high-quality image detail pre-, mid- and post-operation. With a unique symphony of engineering and advanced imaging technology, the IMRIS Surgical Theatre is built for the human experience and inspired by the human mind. IMRIS serves leading hospitals worldwide, offering optimized workflow for surgeons, maximum value for hospitals and better outcomes for patients. As part of its four-pronged business model Consult, Design, Create and Support each IMRIS Surgical Theatre is custom-developed for the hospital and surgeons to uniquely compliment their workflow and intended use. For more information, call 763.203.6300, email info@imris.com or visit www.imris.com.

