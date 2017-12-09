Cernostics Announces Leadership Team Expansion

BETHLEHEM, Israel and PITTSBURGH, Penn., Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cernostics, a privately-held diagnostics company focused on delivering next-generation cancer diagnostics and prognostics, announced today the appointment of Lisa Bichsel as Vice President of Marketing to continue development and growth for the company. Ms. Bichsel previously served as Vice President of Marketing for C2 Therapeutics and Commercial Marketing Director for BARRX Medical, companies offering eradication therapies for the pre-cancerous condition, Barrett's esophagus.

"Lisa's relationships within the gastroenterology community, coupled with her in-depth knowledge of marketing to patients and physicians focused on Barrett's esophagus, make her an outstanding fit for our organizational focus on evaluating esophageal cancer risk for Barrett's esophagus patients," says Mike Hoerres, Cernostics' Chief Executive Officer. "Lisa has made an immediate impact to our organization and will be pivotal as we continue our commercialization efforts in the U.S. market."

Ms. Bichsel's more than 35 years' experience in healthcare marketing, with a particular emphasis on outreach to patients and the referring physician community, ensure that technological innovation is understood and adopted throughout the patient continuum.

"I'm a firm believer that Cernostics' TissueCypher® product will provide patients peace of mind in knowing how likely their Barrett's disease will progress to a more serious stage," says Ms. Bichsel. "As a Barrett's esophagus patient myself, I want to know that my nondysplastic disease is at low risk of progression to esophageal cancer. Likewise, I know that the GI community often struggles with knowing when to intervene with eradication therapies for patients with intestinal metaplasia or disease considered to be indeterminant or low-grade dysplasia. TissueCypher will provide the diagnostic confidence and justification they need to intervene or continue with a surveillance-only regimen."

Barrett's esophagus affects more than three million Americans. It occurs when chronic exposure to acid from the stomach causes the esophageal cell lining to deteriorate and undergo changes that can create an environment for cancer. Without treatment, Barrett's can lead to a dangerous type of cancer called esophageal adenocarcinoma, the fastest-rising cancer in the U.S. The most common approach to managing Barrett's today is surveillance, involving regular endoscopic procedures with biopsy, monitoring for disease progression, and GERD-related drug therapy to control symptoms and prevent injury to the esophagus.

ABOUT CERNOSTICS

Cernostics is a leader in tissue-based diagnostic testing, providing diagnostic tests with deeper tissue insights, better patient outcomes and lower cost of care. Our mission is to quantify the complexity of the tissue system, providing physicians and patients with individualized, actionable information to improve outcomes and reduce the incidence and mortality of cancer.

Our proprietary technology platform, TissueCypher®, uniquely analyzes whole-slide digital images and is designed to provide greater information and accuracy than traditional tissue diagnostics. Cernostics' lead product, the TissueCypher® Barrett's Esophagus Assay, delivers the most comprehensive evaluation of esophageal cancer risk for Barrett's esophagus patients currently available, providing actionable information to gastroenterologists, pathologists and patients. Cernostics is a client of Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania and a resident company in Ben Franklin TechVentures®. For more information, visit www.cernostics.com.

