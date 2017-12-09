Recipharm AB And CTC Launch Integrated First In Human Service

Contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Recipharm and contract research organisation (CRO) Clinical Trial Consultants (CTC) have partnered to launch a new service that delivers a clear, streamlined pathway to first in human milestones.

Recipharm Pathway to Clinic™ takes projects from early phase formulation development through to clinical trial implementation with patients, helping companies, ranging from small, virtual firms to big pharma, quickly generate data and build value in their compound.

From its development sites in Solna and Uppsala, Sweden, Recipharm performs formulation development, GMP clinical supply manufacture and bioanalysis on behalf of its clients. This will be closely integrated with CTC’s clinical trial capability and know-how of managing phase I trials at the Akademiska University Hospital in Uppsala.

Commenting on the partnership, Torkel Gren, General Manager at Recipharm in Solna said: “Our customers often face problems in terms of meeting timelines, adhering to changing regulations and managing trial complexity and it is our job to guide them through the process. Quite simply, Recipharm’s Pathway to Clinic™ service means we take responsibility for the full phase I programme, from formulation to clinical trial implementation with patients.”

“Managing the different aspects of phase I, while reducing risk, time and cost, requires a clear roadmap and close collaboration between the different disciplines. Through partnering with CTC, we have complete control over all the links in the chain so can adjust at each step to avoid delays, meet deadlines and build value for our customers.”

Founded in 2011, CTC supports customers with hospital-based early phase (0/I/IIa) clinical trials, including patient recruitment, trial design, implementation and data evaluation.

Anders Millerhovf, CEO at CTC, added: “Progressing a drug to achieve first in human results is a complex process. Together with Recipharm, we can offer a complete integrated service where all the parts have been optimised to give our customers a fast and cost-effective development program until proof of concept.”

Recipharm Pathway to Clinic™ will be launched to drug developers at the Nordic Life Science Days in Malmö September 12-14. The event is the largest Nordic partnering conference and attracts over 1,000 people from Europe and beyond, representing all elements of the life science sector.

Contact information

Torkel Gren, General Manager, torkel.gren@recipharm.com, +46 (0)8 6024 560

Anders Millerhovf, CEO, anders.millerhovf@ctc-ab.se, +46 (0)768339888

For media enquiries, please contact Lindsay Baldry at ramarketing: lindsay@ramarketingpr.com, + 44 (0)191 222 1242, www.ramarketingpr.com, Twitter: @ramarketingpr, Facebook: /ramarketingpr, Linkedin: /ramarketing

About Recipharm

Recipharm is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) in the pharmaceutical industry employing around 5,000 employees. Recipharm offers manufacturing services of pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, production of clinical trial material and APIs, and pharmaceutical product development. Recipharm manufactures several hundred different products to customers ranging from big pharma to smaller research and development companies. Recipharm’s turnover is approximately SEK 5.3 billion and the company operates development and manufacturing facilities in France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The Recipharm B-share (RECI B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information on Recipharm and our services, please visit www.recipharm.com

About CTC Clinical Trial Consultants

CTC is a Swedish full-service CRO with clinical conduct in focus. Our mission is to facilitate clinical and translational research by providing our customers with cost-effective advice and implementation of early clinical trials (Phase 0/I /IIa). CTC has three dedicated research clinics in in Sweden, which of one is located at the Akademiska University Hospital in Uppsala, specialized for first time in human studies. The head office is located in Uppsala, Sweden.