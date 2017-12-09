|
Riboxx Release: Successful Industrial GMP Manufacturing Of RIBOXXIM, A Novel And Highly Potent Toll-Like 3 Ligand For Immunotherapy Of Cancer
Radebeul, Germany & Lyon, France, September 12, 2017 / B3C newswire / -- RIBOXX PHARMACEUTICALS, a biotech company developing Toll-like-receptor (TLR) and RIG-I-like-Receptor (RLR) ligands, and ACCINOV, a pharmaceutical establishment for experimental drug products, today announced the successful industrial GMP manufacturing, including packaging and quality control of RIBOXXIM®, a novel and highly potent Toll-like Receptor 3 (TLR3)-ligand.
Manufacturing has been performed with the patented process TENPORA® of RIBOXX in full compliance with the EU GMP requirements, and with the GMP specifications of the experimental drug.
RIBOXXIM® is a proprietary drug substance of RIBOXX PHARMACEUTICALS. It activates the innate immune system to eliminate cancer cells as a validated approach in immuno-oncology with the historical TLR3 ligand poly(I:C) and its derivatives.
RIBOXXIM® has been validated in multiple pre-clinical studies for immunotherapy of cancer. It displays unique physico-chemical and biological properties, as well as optimal biodisponibility with increased stability to degradation in body fluids such as human plasma. RIBOXXIM® is stable as a drug product in liquid form for several months.
Prof. Dr. Jacques Rohayem, CEO and CSO of RIBOXX PHARMACEUTICALS declared: "We are proud to have reached this important milestone in the development of TLR3 ligands, with a unique, highly potent and stable drug product as a better alternative to poly(I:C) and its derivatives. RIBOXXIM® is available for pharmaceuticals companies or universities developing clinical applications in immuno-oncology and therapeutic vaccines."
André Dupont, President of ACCINOV declared: “We are proud to be the manufacturer of this innovative experimental drug. This achievement demonstrates the high flexibility of the ACCINOV model.”
About RIBOXX PHARMACEUTICALS
RIBOXX PHARMACEUTICALS is a biotech company developing proprietary Toll-like-receptor (TLR) ligands and RIG-I-like-Receptor (RLR) ligands for applications in immune-oncology and therapeutic vaccines. RIBOXX IP portfolio includes 18 PCT patent families so far, with 8 PCT patents granted in EU and/or Japan.
