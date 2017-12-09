Luminex (LMNX) Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) (the "Company"), today announced that its board of directors declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2017 of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on October 13, 2017 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 22, 2017.

About Luminex Corporation

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

