 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Luminex (LMNX) Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend



9/12/2017 9:27:26 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) (the "Company"), today announced that its board of directors declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2017 of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on October 13, 2017 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 22, 2017.

About Luminex Corporation
At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

Contacts:                    
Harriss Currie
Sr. Vice President of Finance and CFO
512.219.8020
hcurrie@luminexcorp.com  

Matthew Scalo
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
512.219.8020
mscalo@luminexcorp.com

Luminex logo. (PRNewsFoto/LUMINEX CORP.)

 

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luminex-corporation-declares-third-quarter-cash-dividend-300517057.html

SOURCE Luminex Corporation

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 