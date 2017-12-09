Zynx Health Introduces Zynx CME For Point-Of-Care CME Credit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynx Health, a market leader in providing evidence- and experience-based clinical improvement solutions, announced today that beginning September 15, 2017, physician users will be able to earn point-of-care continuing medical education (CME) credit from ZynxEvidence pages. Zynx has partnered with the accrediting organization Annenberg Center for Health Sciences at Eisenhower to offer Zynx CME, a point-of-care CME solution available to users accessing Zynx's award-winning evidence-based content.

"Medical professionals must obtain CME credits in order to retain their licensure, but are often challenged by the need to earn 25 or more credits a year while also balancing full-time patient loads," said Kevin Daly, president of Zynx Health. "Zynx CME embeds CME activities within Zynx content so that physicians can easily earn credits any time they as they read an evidence page from within a Knowledge Analyzer checklist or ZynxOrder order set. Each CME activity takes approximately 30 minutes to complete and is worth .5 CME credits and there is no limit to the number of CME activities a user can complete using their Zynx account!"

Zynx CME makes it simple for physicians to claim point-of-care CME credit any time they navigate to a current ZynxEvidence page from their EHR, AuthorSpace or Knowledge Analyzer. After clicking the CME button and completing a short form, users receive an email from the Annenberg Center for Health Sciences at Eisenhower, with instructions on claiming credit from the Center's online CME portal.

The Annenberg Center for Health Sciences at Eisenhower is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide continuing medical education for physicians. "Through our partnership with Zynx Health, the Annenberg Center is pleased to offer an innovative approach to providing point-of-care CME with a simple and intuitive design that supports physician education integrated seamlessly into their workflow," stated Michael Hite, president and chief executive officer at the Annenberg Center.

About the Annenberg Center for Health Sciences at Eisenhower

Founded in 1981, the Annenberg Center for Health Sciences at Eisenhower believes that clinicians and patients who are well-informed with the most up-to-date medical knowledge assure the best health outcomes for communities. The Annenberg Center provides innovative and meaningful learning experiences that keep physicians, other healthcare providers, trainees, and patients a step ahead of changes in healthcare. To learn more, visit Annenberg Center for Health Sciences at Eisenhower.

About Zynx Health

Zynx Health, part of the Hearst Health network, provides healthcare professionals with vital information and processes that guide care decisions and reduce complexity across the entire patient journey in a way that leads to healthier lives for all. Zynx is a pioneer and market leader in evidence- and experience-based clinical solutions that help health systems improve patient outcomes, financial outcomes, clinical engagement and technology performance. With Zynx Health, healthcare organizations exceed industry demands for delivering high-quality care at lower costs under value-based reimbursement models. To learn more, visit zynxhealth.com or call 855.367.ZYNX.

About Hearst Health

The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, MedHOK, Hearst Health International, Hearst Health Ventures and the Hearst Health Innovation Lab (www.hearsthealth.com). The mission of the Hearst Health network is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from the Hearst Health network reaches 84 percent of discharged patients, 177 million insured individuals, 60 million home health visits, and 3.1 billion dispensed prescriptions.

