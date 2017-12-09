Vectura (VEC.L) : Mundipharma Presents Positive Findings At ERS 2017

Mundipharma presents positive findings from largest ever flutiform study and supportive new data on flutiform k-haler at ERS 2017

Chippenham, UK - 12 September 2017: Vectura's partner, the Mundipharma network, presented the following data on flutiformat the European Respiratory Society International Congress ('ERS') 2017:

· The largest ever flutiformstudy confirms effectiveness and tolerability in real-world clinical practice (AffIRM study)

o First presentation of largest ever real-world flutiformstudy involving over 2,500 patients

o Safety profile of flutiformpMDI in practice was consistent with that demonstrated in clinical trials

Proportion of patients with well-controlled asthma more than doubled 12 months after switching to flutiform pMDI

· New data on flutiformk-haler (125/5 microgram), Mundipharma's novel breath-triggered aerosol inhaler currently under development, demonstrating efficient drug delivery characteristics

o flutiform k-halerachieved high levels of lung deposition of over 44% of delivered dose

Plume force of flutiform k-haler was compared with fluticasone propionate/salmeterol xinafoate delivered via the Seretide Evohaler pMDI and Sirdupla pMDI devices o Pharmacokinetic studies show efficacy and safety profile of new flutiform k-haler device would be comparable to flutiform pMDI device

Further details can be found on the Mundipharma web site as follows:

James Ward-Lilley, Chief Executive Officer of Vectura:

'AffIRM is thelargest everreal-world flutiformstudy, and provides further evidence this is an effective and differentiated treatment for asthma patients. In addition, if approved, flutiform k-haler a breath-triggered inhaler device will provide another option for patients and we look forward to a conclusion of the ongoing regulatory review in Europe in due course.'

EnquiriesVectura Group plc+44 (0)1249 667 700Andrew Derodra – Chief Financial OfficerFleur Wood – Director CommunicationsElizabeth Knowles – Director Investor Relations and AnalysisConsilium Strategic Communications+44 (0)20 3709 5700Mary-Jane Elliott / Sue Stuart / Jessica Hodgson vectura@consilium-comms.com