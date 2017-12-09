Pfizer (PFE)'s Former Head Of Real World Data And Analytics, Marc Berger, To Lead SHYFT Analytics Product Advisory Board

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SHYFT Analytics, the leading analytics cloud for life sciences, today announced the addition of Marc Berger, MD to head its Real World Evidence Product Advisory Board. Dr. Berger, the former Vice President of Real World Data and Analytics at Pfizer, joins SHYFT to help guide the strategic growth and momentum of the company's software suite of Real-World Evidence (RWE) products and solutions for Life Sciences.

"The healthcare industry has known for years that evidence and outcomes will form the foundation for unlocking better patient outcomes, more efficient care delivery, and lower costs. The challenge that the life sciences industry faces is not one of understanding the scope of the opportunity at hand, but in implementing scalable solutions to capitalize on it," said Dr. Berger. "Having had the pleasure of observing SHYFT and their unique approach to the development of RWE solutions, I'm thrilled to now be working with them in a more hands-on capacity. Their robust, data-driven solutions allow the industry to run large-scale outcomes research in a fraction of the time previously required while elegantly reducing the need for the user to have a deep statistical skillset. The result is a platform that massively accelerates efficiency, ease of use, and enables broad cross-functional collaboration with patient-centric data."

Dr. Berger brings nearly 20 years of experience in outcomes, research, and analytics in Life Sciences. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Real World Data and Analytics at Pfizer, where he led an enterprise wide center of excellence focused on RWE-driven collaboration, engagement, and quality improvement. Prior to Pfizer, he served in a variety of leadership roles including Vice President, Global Health Outcomes at Eli Lilly and Vice President, Outcomes Research & Management at Merck. An active ISPOR member, he has published widely in peer-reviewed journals in health research, outcomes, health economics, and health policy. He has served on the Medicare Evidence Development & Coverage Advisory Committee (MedCAC) for CMS, the steering committee for the AHRQ Centers for Research and Education on Therapeutics (CERTs), the board of the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR), the Advisory Council for North America (ACNA) of the DIA, the editorial advisory board of Value in Health, and has chaired the Innovative Technology Advocacy Committee of PhRMA.

"Dr. Berger is the definitive voice for where the pharmaceutical and biotech industries are aligning around evidence and outcomes," said Zackary King, founder and CEO at SHYFT. "We are eager to leverage his expertise in this exciting area where SHYFT is helping to move the industry forward as companies adapt to new clinical and commercial models and unified insights for greater agility and value."

About SHYFT SHYFT is the leading analytics cloud platform for life sciences with products and solutions designed specifically for the unique pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industry. SHYFT's Data Analytics Platform is the fastest way to transform mountains of healthcare data to accelerate commercial and clinical performance through converged insights. SHYFT is headquartered in Boston with offices in San Francisco and New York City. Learn more about SHYFT at www.shyftanalytics.com, or follow the company on Twitter @SHYFTAnalytics or LinkedIn.

