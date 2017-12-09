Bionik (BNKL) Postpones 2017 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

TORONTO and BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCQB:BNKL) ("Bionik" or the "Company"), a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and assistive technology solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home, today announced that it has postponed its 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders which was scheduled to be held on September 14, 2017.

Bionik will set a new record date and provide additional information with respect to the rescheduled annual meeting in a revised proxy statement to be filed with the SEC and distributed to stockholders as promptly as practicable.

As disclosed in the Company's current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 11, 2017, among other things, Bionik increased the size of the Board from five to six members and appointed Remi Gaston Dreyfus to the Board effective as of September 1, 2017.

In light of the foregoing, the Company postponed the Annual Meeting to provide stockholders with time to consider and vote on a revised slate of nominees for election to the Board which now includes Mr. Gaston Dreyfus with the other five individuals previously nominated by the Board (namely Peter Bloch, Michal Prywata, Eric Michel Dusseux (the Company's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer), Robert Hariri and Marc Mathieu).

Bionik will, as promptly as practicable, distribute to its stockholders of record as of the new record date, a revised proxy statement for the Annual Meeting and a new proxy card. Such stockholders are encouraged to complete, sign, date and return the new proxy card once received to ensure that their shares are represented at the Annual Meeting. Any proxy cards previously received by the Company will be disregarded for purposes of determining the number of votes cast for each proposal described in the proxy statement and proxy materials. Furthermore, such stockholders will need to submit the new proxy card even if their vote has not changed with respect to the other proposals submitted to a vote of stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories (OTCQB:BNKL) is a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The Company has a portfolio of products focused on upper and lower extremity rehabilitation for stroke and other mobility-impaired patients, including three products on the market and four products in varying stages of development.

