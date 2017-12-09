MyndYou Receives Funding From U.S. Investors

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MyndYou, an innovative technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to aid clinicians in tracking and addressing cognitive decline among seniors, announced today that the Company has received initial seed funding. The round was led by renowned venture capitalist, Howard Lee Morgan, with participation from Musketeer Capital and additional private investors.

The funding will support collaborations already in place between MyndYou and several US-based partners including Massachusetts General Hospital. In partnership with MyndYou, Mass General recently announced a research trial utilizing the MyndYou Intelligence platform for the remote, automated detection of subtle changes in speech patterns of Alzheimer's patients.

MyndYou remains committed to providing service to the US market and the expanding population of over 16 million United States Seniors currently living with cognition-related disease.

Howard L. Morgan states: "I see the great potential that MyndYou has to impact the way we approach Alzheimer's, Dementia, and all forms of cognitive decline. The combination of strong leadership and smart technology is exactly what this rapidly growing problem needs, and that's the solution MyndYou offers."

Ruth Poliakine Baruchi, MyndYou CEO, states: "Our partnership with Howard Morgan is an invaluable resource in our continued growth and development as a company. His support and guidance is crucial. We are grateful for his involvement as we continue to grow."

About MyndYou:

MyndYou optimizes the delivery of care for seniors living with mild and ongoing cognitive impairment. The MyndYou artificial intelligence (AI) platform aids clinicians in tracking and addressing cognitive-related disease, such as Dementia and Alzheimer's. MyndYou combines one-on-one remote interaction with a seamless monitoring app, analytic evaluation, and artificial intelligence (AI) analysis to individualize care based on definitive and objective data. MyndYou delivers actionable insights in real time to therapists and clinicians. For more than 150 million older adults around the world who live with Alzheimer's and other forms of Dementia, MyndYou bridges the gap between safety and independence while maximizing care and quality-of-life. For more information please visit www.MyndYou.com

About Howard L. Morgan:

Howard Lee Morgan is an American venture capitalist, philanthropist, socialite, angel investor, author and contributing writer for Business Insider. He also serves as the Chairman, CEO, Director, Board member or advisor for an assortment of companies including Franklin Electronic Publishers, Arca Group, Idealab, Math for America and managing partner for First Round Capital with partners Josh Kopelman, Chris Fralic, and Rob Hayes.

