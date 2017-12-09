Gradient Continues To Position For Rapid Growth By Expanding Its Leadership Team

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gradient Medical, the makers of Quadrabloc, a wearable therapeutic magnetic device for the treatment of pain and discomfort, expanded its leadership team with the announcement of W. Bradley Worthington, MD, FASA as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Worthington's history as a researcher in pain management and his passion for those suffering with pain due to aging, activity or surgery aligns perfectly with Gradient Medical's focus in manufacturing and marketing non-pharmaceutical approaches to pain management.



Dr. Worthington will oversee the company's clinical program, aimed at advancing Quadrabloc's position in pain management and exploring new opportunities for Quadrabloc to support clinical priorities in dentistry, oral surgery, pre- and post-operative care (orthopedics), physical therapy and wound healing. In addition, Dr. Worthington will continue to support the company's conversations with Quadrabloc's expanding user community of physicians and patients.

Throughout the course of his career, Dr. Worthington has treated hundreds of patients with Quadrabloc. He is also an avid user himself. Dr. Brad uses Quadrabloc to reduce his cervical and shoulder pain, a result of athletic injuries incurred while in college, and to reduce pain in his lower back while biking.

"I have been involved with investigating the potential for steep field magnetic gradients in pain management for many years, dating to my work in the Department of Anesthesiology and Neurology and as Medical Director of the Pain Research and Neuromagnetics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center." Dr. Worthington continued by emphasizing the importance of Quadrabloc as a non-drug alternative for managing pain and discomfort. "Today, the work conducted in the mid-1990s where we originally explored the potential for therapeutic magnets as an efficacious and safe approach to pain management is more important than ever given our nation's priority of reducing reliance on opiates."

The Chairman for Gradient Medical, Mr. John Townsend, shared his enthusiasm for Dr. Worthington's appointment as Chief Medical Officer. "We place great value on Brad's long history with Quadrabloc. In addition, his guidance into our clinical research effort and in shaping our current and future product portfolio will play a critical role in advancing our position in pain management. However, it is Dr. Worthington's passion for improving the lives of those who battle pain every day, and quite often with every step, that makes him such an important addition to our leadership team."

About Quadrabloc

Quadrabloc (www.quadrabloc.com) is a wearable medical device for the management of muscular aches and pains associated with activity, aging, or following surgery. Quadrabloc relieves pain using patented, quadrapolar magnetic discs to block pain signals that originate in the sensory nerve fibers, which are located throughout the body and send pain signals to the brain. By placing Quadrabloc directly over the site of pain, Quadrabloc interrupts the pain signals to provide pain relief. Quadrabloc is available as a back belt for low back pain, as a pad for regional pain across the body, and as a disc set for isolated pain areas. Quadrabloc, and its predecessor Magnabloc, was originally developed in the Department of Neurology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Quadrabloc is manufactured and marketed by Gradient Medical, Inc., a United States company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

