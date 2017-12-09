Juniper Pharma (JNP) Appoints Jennifer Good To Board Of Directors

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JNP), a women's health therapeutics company, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Good to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Good will serve as a member of both the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.

"We are excited to have Jennifer join the Juniper team. She is an industry veteran with executive operational experience. With her expertise in financial leadership, she brings to our Board a track record of setting and executing on business and financial strategies and is skilled at identifying and negotiating value-creating partnerships and collaborations. In addition, with her background as both a CEO and CFO, Jennifer is also particularly well-qualified to join our Audit Committee. We look forward to her contributions as we work to achieve our corporate goals," said Alicia Secor, Juniper's President and CEO.

Ms. Good is the co-founder, president, and chief executive officer at Trevi Therapeutics, a late-stage clinical development company. Prior to founding Trevi, she served as president and chief executive officer and as chief financial officer at Penwest Pharmaceuticals, where she successfully led the transition of Penwest Pharmaceuticals from a development stage company to a profitable commercial stage company generating annual revenues in excess of $50 million and negotiating the sale of the Company to its major partner.

Additionally, upon recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, Juniper's Board of Directors has accepted Dr. Frank Armstrong's notice of resignation, effective September 28, 2017. Dr. Armstrong will step down from all Board committees effective immediately. Director Ann Merrifield will now serve as chair of the Company's Compensation Committee and will step down from her role on the Company's Audit Committee. Cristina Csimma will now serve as a member of the Company's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee in addition to her current role with the Company's Compensation Committee.

"During his tenure, Frank has made many valuable contributions across numerous aspects of our business and we are grateful for his service to the Company. We would like to thank Frank for sharing with Juniper his wealth of development and management experience and allowing us to benefit from his advice and counsel. We wish him well in his future endeavors," added Ms. Secor.

About Juniper Pharmaceuticals

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on developing therapeutics that address unmet medical needs in women's health. The Company is advancing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates that leverage its differentiated intravaginal ring technology and when appropriate the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. Targeted product development investments are enabled by Juniper's core operating business: the CRINONE® (progesterone gel) franchise and Juniper Pharma Services, which provides high-end fee-for-service pharmaceutical development and clinical trials manufacturing to clients. Please visit www.juniperpharma.com for more information.

