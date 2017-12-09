|
Promore Pharma Presents At The Symposium For Hard-To-Heal Wounds In Connection With Nordic Life Science Days
9/12/2017 8:35:24 AM
STOCKHOLM, 12 September, 2017 - Promore Pharma AB, a Swedish biopharmaceutical developer of therapeutic peptides, today announced that Chief Scientific Officer Margit Mahlapuu presents the company's project on LL-37 at a symposium for new treatments for chronic wound healing held in connection to Nordic Life Science Days in Malmö.
The symposium "Novel solutions in chronic wound healing" is organized by RISE (Research Institutes of Sweden) and Oxy Solutions AS in conjunction with Nordic Life Science Days in Malmö on Tuesday, 12 September, from 12:30 to 19:00.
Promore Pharma's project on LL-37 is presented at the symposium by Margit Mahlapuu, Chief Scientific Officer of the company.
LL-37 is based on a human antimicrobial peptide, which stimulates several processes in wound healing. In the Phase IIa study conducted in patients with venous leg ulcers, LL-37 showed good efficacy. The product candidate can be combined with standard treatment and applied by nurses or potentially directly the patient. The development of LL-37 is initially focused on venous leg ulcers and the company is currently preparing a Phase IIb study for patients with venous leg ulcers in Europe.
For additional information, please contact
Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
Email: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com
Jenni Björnulfson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 55 38 05
Email: jenni.bjornulfson@promorepharma.com
Promore Pharma in brief:
Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of therapeutic peptides for the bioactive wound care market. The company's aim is to develop two first-in-category products for indications where very few efficacious prescription pharmaceuticals are available, thus, addressing high unmet medical needs. Promore Pharma has two projects, PXL01 and LL-37, in late stage clinical phase. PXL01, that will be used for prevention of post-surgical adhesions and scars, is being prepared for clinical phase III-studies in patients undergoing tendon repair surgery in the hand and LL-37 that is prepared for a clinical phase IIb study in patients with venous leg ulcers. The product candidates can also be deployed for other indications, such as preventing dermal scarring and treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.
comments powered by