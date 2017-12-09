Vasorum Launches Celt ACD Second Generation Vascular Closure Device In The USA

There are currently over 8 million catheter procedures performed annually, which support an estimated $1bn femoral artery closure device market. The number of procedures is expected to exceed 10 million by 2020. In addition to interventional cardiology procedures, the market growth is being driven by an increasing number of peripheral vascular, neuro-vascular and other catheter procedures which demand more patient friendly devices and more efficient patient discharge from hospitals. Given its ease of use and wide clinical applicability, Celt ACD® is well positioned to address this broad and growing market opportunity.

"To date in Europe, Celt ACD® has proven itself to be a best in class arterial puncture closure device. Celt ACD® allows immediate closure of multiple re-sticks in calcified vessels and is also very comfortable for patients. The launch of the expanded Celt ACD® range in the USA is a very significant milestone for Vasorum," stated James Coleman MD, co-founder and CEO of Vasorum.

About Vasorum Ltd.

Vasorum Ltd. is an Irish medical device research and development company supported by Enterprise Ireland that has developed Celt ACD®, a single use femoral artery puncture closure device in three sizes for safe and effective closure of 5F, 6F and 7F punctures. Celt ACD® was designed to be more clinically versatile than other closure devices and allows physicians to carry out multiple re-stick procedures and address a broader range of clinical situations and patient anatomies. Furthermore the device was designed to help achieve more efficient workflow in the cath lab, by achieving rapid and definitive closure and allowing for early ambulation of the patient. Celt ACD® is currently being used in Europe by cardiologists, radiologists, angiologists and endovascular surgeons with excellent clinical feedback. The technology pipeline includes the development of Celt ACD® to close 12-14F punctures.

Further information contact:

James Coleman MD

CEO, Vasorum, Dublin, Ireland

Email: jcoleman@vasorum.ie

Telephone: +353-1-403-5460

Website: http://www.vasorum.ie

SOURCE Vasorum Ltd