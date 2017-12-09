Vanrx Pharmasystems Introduces The Microcell Vial Filler

Highlights:

A new robotic vial filling machine for clinical trials and product development of biopharmaceuticals, cell therapies and personalized medicines.

Microcell makes it cost-effective and easy to add small-scale vial filling capacity.

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Vanrx Pharmasystems is introducing the Microcell Vial Filler, a new gloveless robotic isolator for aseptic filling. The Microcell is focused on clinical trial production and development of sterile injectable biopharmaceuticals, cell therapies and personalized medicines.

The Microcell provides a cost effective and simple path for companies to add small-scale vial filling capacity. A Microcell comes fully integrated from a single supplier, and requires minimal space, utilities and less aseptic process knowledge versus competing options.

"The Microcell addresses significant gaps in the small-scale production of cutting-edge therapies. No matter your position in the drug development chain, the Microcell can accelerate drug products through the clinic and increase their commercial viability. You won't find an easier or more cost-effective way of creating vial filling capacity, or to scale out commercial manufacturing for autologous cell therapies and personalized medicines," says Chris Procyshyn, Vanrx's chief executive officer.

For innovators, the Microcell changes the economics of vial filling for clinical trials and product development. Development candidates can come to market faster by bringing these activities in-house. Processes can be developed earlier in a product's life, shortening later technology and method transfer times.

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs / CDMOs) can boost their clients' speed to market without dedicating high-speed filling capacity to small batches. Asset utilization of a Microcell can be consistently high, without the aseptic assurance issues of manual or other small-scale filling processes.

Key features of the Microcell Vial Filler include:

Superior aseptic assurance : robotic filling in gloveless isolator using single-use materials

: robotic filling in gloveless isolator using single-use materials Agile : Filling up to 1,200 vials of a single product or multiple batches of personalized products in a single shift

: Filling up to 1,200 vials of a single product or multiple batches of personalized products in a single shift Simple : Tool-less changeover and decontamination in 15 minutes or less

: Tool-less changeover and decontamination in 15 minutes or less Flexible : Range of dosage volumes and vial sizes from 2R-50R

: Range of dosage volumes and vial sizes from 2R-50R Compact : Fits in a small space

: Fits in a small space Ready-to-use: Uses ready-to-use fill path, pre-sterilized nested vials and press-fit closures

The Microcell replaces manual filling and small-volume filling machines in biosafety cabinets, RABS or isolators. These options can be expensive and difficult and time-consuming to integrate.

Combining the higher capacity Vanrx SA25 Aseptic Filling Workcell with the Microcell creates a scalable production platform from early clinical trials through commercial production.

About Vanrx Pharmasystems

Vanrx Pharmasystems makes the most technologically advanced sterile filling solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. Vanrx fill-finish machines use isolated robotics and machine vision to automate the packaging of injectable drugs into nested vials, syringes, or cartridges. The company was founded by pharmaceutical industry veterans to create the systems needed to make the next generation of innovative therapies. For more information, visit www.vanrx.com.

