Alzheimer Society Of Canada Release: Alzheimer Society Research Program Provides $3.4 Million Boost To Dementia Research

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2017 /CNW/ - The Alzheimer Society Research Program (ASRP) is pleased to announce it has awarded $3.4 million to Canadian researchers through this year's research competition to help create a brighter future for Canadians who are impacted by or at risk of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

This year's awards and grants support 24 applicants from across the country who are working towards finding new prevention and treatment strategies, enhancing patient care, and finding a cure.

Recipients include:

Jennifer Walker, First Nations University of Canada: Jennifer is collaborating with local researchers to study the increasing rate of dementia among First Nations in Saskatchewan. Her work will help inform and improve dementia care services in Indigenous communities.

Heather Cooke, University of British Columbia: Heather seeks to better understand how incivility and bullying among long-term care workers influences dementia care. The results will help improve staffing practices and policies and enhance the quality of life for both residents and staff.

Jannic Boehm, Université de Montréal: Jannic's goal is to develop a "peptide" that will penetrate the blood-brain barrier and access neurons in the brain. If successful, this tool could be used to help maintain and promote brain function in people with Alzheimer's disease.

Matthew Parsons, Memorial University, St. John's: Matthew's research will investigate when and where toxic proteins in the brain, the hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease, begin to impair brain cells and disrupt the formation of memories. He hopes these findings will ultimately lead to new treatments.

"Research funding is critical for advancing scientific discoveries and producing breakthroughs that enable people with dementia to live well and bring us closer to a cure," says Nalini Sen, Program Director. "We're proud of our Program and to be able to provide opportunities to many of Canada's bright and talented minds."

The Alzheimer Society Research Program (ASRP) is a national leader in dementia research aimed at supporting and developing capacity in the areas of biomedical, clinical and health services research. Funding applications undergo an extensive peer-review process led by respected researchers as well as people with lived experience of dementia. The ASRP is a collaborative initiative of Alzheimer Societies across Canada, key partners and generous individual and corporate donors. Since its inception 30 years ago, the Program has invested $53 million in dementia research.

For an inside look at the ASRP and to hear directly from some of our researchers about their discoveries, watch our video at https://youtu.be/rqfQnFHOZk8. More information is also available at www.alzheimer.ca/research.

