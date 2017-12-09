 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
3 Dividend Superstars With Strong Growth Potential: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Pfizer (PFE), Sanofi (SNY)



9/12/2017 8:08:16 AM

In the last installment of our 10-part dividend series, we recommend three dividend aristocrats which show comprehensive promise for future growth. Various variables considered for picking the top candidates included dividend history, dividend yield, stock price gain and future prospects. It is important to pay attention to the company’s past track record of payment and the dividend growth rate as it provides insight about corporate policies regarding the importance of dividend.

