Massachusetts' Cheetah Medical Banks Another $11.76 Million for Continued Expansion

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheetah Medical, a Massachusetts based leader in non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring, announced that they have completed a new $11.76 million equity round to expand their commercial footprint in the United States. Existing investors provided this additional round of Series C funding, including MVM Life Science Partners, Springfield Investment Management, Fletcher Spaght Ventures, HighCape Partners, and Robert Bosch Venture Capital.

Chris Hutchison, Cheetah Medical’s President and CEO, elaborates, “This additional funding will enable us to accelerate investment in our U.S. sales and marketing efforts which are already driving exciting revenue growth. We believe the recent publication of a key clinical study from the University of Kansas Medical Center, which demonstrated the value of a resuscitation strategy guided by the optimization of stroke volume for sepsis patients, will fuel greater demand for the CHEETAH NICOM™ and Starling™ SV monitoring solutions and support an increased field presence.”

Cheetah Medical is the pioneer and leading global provider of 100% noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring technologies which are designed for use in critical care, operating room, general care floor, and emergency department settings. The CHEETAH NICOM™ and STARLING™ SV technologies use a proprietary algorithm to provide accurate and precise data, enabling clinicians to quickly see a patient’s full hemodynamic profile. Medical professionals use this information to assess patients’ unique volume requirements, guide volume management decisions and maintain adequate organ perfusion. Cheetah Medical technologies are designed to enable more confident, informed therapy decisions that support clinical goals of improving patient outcomes and driving economic efficiencies.