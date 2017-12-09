Massachusetts' Cheetah Medical Banks Another $11.76 Million for Continued Expansion

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheetah Medical, a Massachusetts based leader in non-invasive
hemodynamic monitoring, announced that they have completed a new $11.76
million equity round to expand their commercial footprint in the United
States. Existing investors provided this additional round of Series C
funding, including MVM Life Science Partners, Springfield Investment
Management, Fletcher Spaght Ventures, HighCape Partners, and Robert
Bosch Venture Capital.
Chris Hutchison, Cheetah Medical’s President and CEO, elaborates, “This
additional funding will enable us to accelerate investment in our U.S.
sales and marketing efforts which are already driving exciting revenue
growth. We believe the recent publication of a key clinical study from
the University of Kansas Medical Center, which demonstrated the value of
a resuscitation strategy guided by the optimization of stroke volume for
sepsis patients, will fuel greater demand for the CHEETAH NICOM™ and
Starling™ SV monitoring solutions and support an increased field
presence.”
To learn more about Cheetah Medical, and the recently published
University of Kansas study, please visit: www.cheetah-medical.com.
About Cheetah Medical
Cheetah Medical is the pioneer and leading global provider of 100%
noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring technologies which are designed for
use in critical care, operating room, general care floor, and emergency
department settings. The CHEETAH NICOM™ and STARLING™ SV technologies
use a proprietary algorithm to provide accurate and precise data,
enabling clinicians to quickly see a patient’s full hemodynamic profile.
Medical professionals use this information to assess patients’ unique
volume requirements, guide volume management decisions and maintain
adequate organ perfusion. Cheetah Medical technologies are designed to
enable more confident, informed therapy decisions that support clinical
goals of improving patient outcomes and driving economic efficiencies.