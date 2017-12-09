HemaCare (HEMA) Plays Mission Critical Role in Global Cellular Therapy Development

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For many years, HemaCare
Corporation (OTCBB: HEMA) has been at the epicenter of cellular
therapy, immunotherapy, and regenerative medicine research by providing
researchers from biotech and pharma companies with mission critical
human biological materials from reliable and recallable donors. This
includes process development material for autologous therapies
(patient’s own cells used to treat disease), as well as supplying
starting material for allogeneic cell therapies (healthy donor material
used to create “off the shelf” treatments). The ability to manipulate
immune cells and reprogram them to target cancer and other diseases
represents a new era in medicine, preceded by years of research and
development using primary human cells from donors, including those
collected and processed by HemaCare.
Our clients continue to request our expertise and rely upon our ability
to provide cGMP collections as their development efforts move into
advanced stages of development, including clinical trials and
manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade cells. With a strong global
research and development pipeline, the pace of approvals for cellular
therapy is poised to increase, and it is an exciting time not only for
our customers, but for the many patients who will benefit from these
revolutionary therapies.
“HemaCare is proud to continue playing a key role supporting the
research and process development of therapies at various stages ranging
from initial research all the way through commercialization of our
clients’ projects,” said Pete van der Wal, HemaCare’s Chief Executive
Officer. “HemaCare is thrilled to see the hard work and investment pay
off for the benefit of patients all over the world, and congratulates
the dedicated teams of scientists and doctors who are making these
therapies a reality.”
About Us
HemaCare Corporation is a provider of human blood products and services
in support of the rapidly expanding field of immune therapy, including
stem cell therapy. Our expertise has evolved through 39 years in the
business of blood collection, processing and storage. In addition, we
have established a robust donor recruitment and management system which
supports an extensive registry of well-characterized repeat donors.
HemaCare’s controlled procedures ensure a readily available inventory of
high-quality, consistent and selectable primary human cells and
biological products for advanced biomedical research. Our clients are
engaged in basic research and development of clinical therapies that are
designed to manipulate the immune system for treatment and cure of
cancer, degenerative diseases, and immune and genetic disorders.
HemaCare’s products and services address several key markets, including
immune therapy research, cell manufacturing for clinical therapy, and
clinical laboratory instrument development. We specialize in custom cell
collections for clients who may require donors with specific attributes
(phenotypic or disease state, for example), or sub-sets of immune cells
that can be selected in our laboratory using the latest technology.
HemaCare’s products and services address all stages of cell therapy
development, from basic biological research in academic institutions to
pharmaceutical cell development at cell therapy and bio-pharma
companies. For more information, please visit www.hemacare.com.