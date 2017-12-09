DermTech Appoints Gerald Krueger, MD, To Scientific Advisory Board

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DermTech, Inc., the global leader in non-invasive molecular dermatology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gerald G Krueger, MD, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Krueger is Professor of Dermatology and Edna Benning Presidential Endowed Chair at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT. He received his medical degree from Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, CA, and later completed his residency in dermatology at the University of Colorado.

Dr. Krueger is the recipient of the Taub International Award for Psoriasis Research and a National Psoriasis Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award. He has also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Medical Society of Medical Dermatology and in 2016 was awarded the Presidential Citation for Psoriasis Research by the American Academy of Dermatology.

Dr. Krueger is a world-renowned expert in the area of psoriasis, whose research interests involve the study of new agents targeting pathways that lead to psoriasis and the discovery of genes that lead to various forms of psoriasis. His work has been published in several leading peer-reviewed journals, including Nature Genetics and the New England Journal of Medicine. He currently serves as Chairman Emeritus on the Medical Board of the National Psoriasis Foundation.

"Dr. Krueger's knowledge and experience in the field of psoriasis will serve as an invaluable addition to DermTech's efforts in developing non-invasive gene expression tests for inflammatory skin conditions and will enrich its Scientific Advisory Board with a unique perspective," said Dr. Burkhard Jansen, DermTech's Chief Medical Officer.

About DermTech

DermTech is the global leader in molecular dermatology, bringing precision medicine to the diagnosis and treatment of skin disease. We market and develop products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases, and customize drug treatments. DermTech analyzes skin biopsy samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. Our mission is to transform dermatology by delivering highly accurate and objective information to the clinician to improve care and reduce costs and to pharma partners to support the development of targeted therapeutics. For additional information visit: www.dermtech.com.

