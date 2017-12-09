Ambry Genetics Announces New Research Grant Program In Their Commitment Towards Advancing Science And Research At NSGC 2017

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. & COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At this year’s National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC) Annual
Meeting, Ambry Genetics (Ambry), a leader in advanced genetic testing,
will be presenting ground-breaking research to the attending clinicians.
Each year at NSGC, Ambry showcases science-advancing research and
presentations that will change the genetic testing industry, and this
year is no different. The Company is presenting 20 platform
presentations and posters on topics from Gene Analysis and Disease
Penetration Rates to Outcomes that Drive Improvements in Patient Care
and Caveats to Direct to Consumer Testing. Ambry is basing 13 posters on
data derived from its tests, showing that its laboratory experience
easily translates into real world applications.
“Our research this year demonstrates Ambry’s continued commitment to
quality testing and clinical interpretation, which is the result of our
unrelenting focus on validation and confirmation throughout the
sequencing process,” said Brigette Tippin Davis, PhD, FACMG, VP of
Research and Development at Ambry. “Additionally, we are particularly
excited to see that our paired somatic and germline testing is being
discussed at a special dinner seminar, as it showcases our continual
innovation in cancer diagnostics.”
This year Ambry is offering something new – a research grant program
called ResearchNext, where Ambry will support the genetic counselor
community by funding new initiatives to promote research and
collaboration.
“ResearchNext is another step in our journey towards understanding all
human disease,” said Aaron Elliott, PhD, CEO of Ambry. “At Ambry, we
believe in investing in the science and discovery of novel applications
which will ultimately lead to new treatments and improved diagnostic
sensitivity. We are excited to support the brilliant minds of genetic
counselors everywhere and fund ideas that will improve our genetic
understanding of disease.”
The full details of ResearchNext will be revealed at Ambry’s annual
genetic counselor appreciation event on Wednesday. Ambry is also proud
to present a CEU-approved dinner on paired Somatic/Germline Testing for
Lynch syndrome on Thursday night, where case studies from an ordering
clinician will be presented.
