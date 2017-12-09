Ambry Genetics Announces New Research Grant Program In Their Commitment Towards Advancing Science And Research At NSGC 2017

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. & COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At this year’s National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC) Annual Meeting, Ambry Genetics (Ambry), a leader in advanced genetic testing, will be presenting ground-breaking research to the attending clinicians.

Each year at NSGC, Ambry showcases science-advancing research and presentations that will change the genetic testing industry, and this year is no different. The Company is presenting 20 platform presentations and posters on topics from Gene Analysis and Disease Penetration Rates to Outcomes that Drive Improvements in Patient Care and Caveats to Direct to Consumer Testing. Ambry is basing 13 posters on data derived from its tests, showing that its laboratory experience easily translates into real world applications.

“Our research this year demonstrates Ambry’s continued commitment to quality testing and clinical interpretation, which is the result of our unrelenting focus on validation and confirmation throughout the sequencing process,” said Brigette Tippin Davis, PhD, FACMG, VP of Research and Development at Ambry. “Additionally, we are particularly excited to see that our paired somatic and germline testing is being discussed at a special dinner seminar, as it showcases our continual innovation in cancer diagnostics.”

This year Ambry is offering something new – a research grant program called ResearchNext, where Ambry will support the genetic counselor community by funding new initiatives to promote research and collaboration.

“ResearchNext is another step in our journey towards understanding all human disease,” said Aaron Elliott, PhD, CEO of Ambry. “At Ambry, we believe in investing in the science and discovery of novel applications which will ultimately lead to new treatments and improved diagnostic sensitivity. We are excited to support the brilliant minds of genetic counselors everywhere and fund ideas that will improve our genetic understanding of disease.”

The full details of ResearchNext will be revealed at Ambry’s annual genetic counselor appreciation event on Wednesday. Ambry is also proud to present a CEU-approved dinner on paired Somatic/Germline Testing for Lynch syndrome on Thursday night, where case studies from an ordering clinician will be presented.

