InMed Files Provisional Patent For Biosynthesis Of Cannabinoids

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (CSE: IN; OTCQB: IMLFF), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based drug therapies, today announces the filing of a provisional patent application pertaining to the Company's proprietary biosynthesis program for the manufacture of cannabinoids that are identical to those found in nature.

The patent application, once converted into an international Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application and pursued in key jurisdictions throughout the world, will provide significant commercial protection for InMed's E. coli-based expression system to manufacture any of the 90+ cannabinoid compounds that may have a medical impact on important human diseases.

This will be the first in a series of patent applications directed to various aspects of the Company's biosynthesis program. In particular, these applications focus on the superior nature of E. coli-based expression systems over other approaches; gene optimization for maximizing the production of cannabinoids and related compounds; and other proprietary developments and data. The company will actively convert this and subsequent provisional patents into national-stage filings in all major commercial jurisdictions, in due course.

InMed's cannabinoid biosynthesis program is one of three core assets, which also include the bioinformatics assessment tool to target specific cannabinoids against important diseases, as well as the drug development program, which includes INM-750 for Epidermolysis bullosa and INM-085 for glaucoma.

"This novel approach to the biosynthesis of cannabinoids is a game-changer for drug development. The importance of producing cannabinoids that are identical to the naturally occurring compounds cannot be overstated. Many drug development efforts with synthetic derivatives have failed," say Dr. Vikramaditya Yadav, Assistant Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering at University of British Columbia, a co-inventor of the biosynthesis technology. "In our extensive experimentation, the E. coli system is more robust and more efficient for the manufacturing of cannabinoids as compared to other microbial platforms."

The PCT is an international patent law treaty, which provides a unified procedure for filing patent applications to protect inventions in each of its member states. There are 151-member countries within the PCT, enabling near global patent coverage through successful patent prosecution in the U.S., Japan, Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, China, Brazil, Russia, India and many other countries.

InMed is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems. InMed conducts research, discovery, preclinical, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial development activities for its product candidates. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics database assessment tool, the biosynthesis manufacturing process and its drug development programs are the fundamental value drivers of the Company.

For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com

