AtriCure (ATRC) Announces U.S. Launch Of The Atriclip PRO•V Device

ATRC), a leading innovator in treatments for atrial fibrillation
(Afib) and left atrial appendage management, today announced that it has
launched the AtriClip PRO•V™ Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Exclusion
System in the United States. The new device offers an open-ended design
combined with a tip-first closure mechanism to enable easier navigation
and placement when operating in minimally-invasive surgery (MIS)
environments. The AtriClip PRO•V represents a significant addition to
the company’s already deep offerings for epicardial left atrial
appendage management. The device received 510(k) clearance in March of
2016, after which time the company introduced the device to a limited
number of customers in the U.S. As of today, the product is available to
all U.S. customers.
“The AtriClip® franchise continues to be the fastest growing part of our
business, and we are excited to add another piece to our portfolio with
the AtriClip PRO•V,” said Michael Carrel, President, and CEO
of AtriCure. “The advancements with the open-ended design provides a
more flexible approach in MIS therapies. Additionally, early experience
and feedback from customers utilizing the device to treat patients has
been excellent, and we are happy to now make the product available to
all customers in the U.S. This platform will also serve as the
foundation for future innovation and increasingly less invasive
applications of our AtriClip platform.”
The AtriClip PRO•V has identical forces and pressure specifications to
the closed-end design of the other AtriClip devices, such as the
AtriClip FLEX and the AtriClip PRO2™. The AtriClip PRO•V is also
compatible with 12mm ports, making it an ideal choice for minimally
invasive approaches. In addition, the unique design allows for the
AtriClip PRO•V to be repositioned multiple times before deployment to
ensure ideal placement at the base of the appendage.
"Development of the AtriClip PRO•V is another step in the direction of a
comprehensive strategy for management of the left atrial appendage. It
expands the options for minimally invasive approaches including right
chest access and an easier implantation of an epicardial atrial
appendage clip," said Mubashir A. Mumtaz, MD, FACS, FACC at Pinnacle
Health in Pennsylvania. "AtriCure has been consistently working for
decades to improve patients’ lives by offering devices for atrial
fibrillation ablation and left atrial appendage closure. Development of
this new AtriClip device is another significant step in this direction,
which improves access to the appendage and makes it easier to visualize
and apply the AtriClip at the base of the appendage utilizing minimally
invasive techniques. Our team at Pinnacle Health is privileged to be
part of this development."
AtriCure was the first company to receive FDA clearance for a device
designed specifically for occluding the LAA in 2010. To date, AtriClip
products are the most widely sold LAA management device worldwide with
more than 100,000 implanted to date. For more information about the
AtriClip franchise including the new AtriClip PRO•V visit this link https://www.atricure.com/atrial-occlusion.
About AtriCure, Inc.
AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of
Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people
worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the
globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction
of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation
System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for
the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip Left Atrial
Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA
management devices worldwide, with more than 100,000 implanted to date.
