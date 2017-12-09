AtriCure (ATRC) Announces U.S. Launch Of The Atriclip PRO•V Device

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage management, today announced that it has launched the AtriClip PRO•V™ Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Exclusion System in the United States. The new device offers an open-ended design combined with a tip-first closure mechanism to enable easier navigation and placement when operating in minimally-invasive surgery (MIS) environments. The AtriClip PRO•V represents a significant addition to the company’s already deep offerings for epicardial left atrial appendage management. The device received 510(k) clearance in March of 2016, after which time the company introduced the device to a limited number of customers in the U.S. As of today, the product is available to all U.S. customers.

“The AtriClip® franchise continues to be the fastest growing part of our business, and we are excited to add another piece to our portfolio with the AtriClip PRO•V,” said Michael Carrel, President, and CEO of AtriCure. “The advancements with the open-ended design provides a more flexible approach in MIS therapies. Additionally, early experience and feedback from customers utilizing the device to treat patients has been excellent, and we are happy to now make the product available to all customers in the U.S. This platform will also serve as the foundation for future innovation and increasingly less invasive applications of our AtriClip platform.”

The AtriClip PRO•V has identical forces and pressure specifications to the closed-end design of the other AtriClip devices, such as the AtriClip FLEX and the AtriClip PRO2™. The AtriClip PRO•V is also compatible with 12mm ports, making it an ideal choice for minimally invasive approaches. In addition, the unique design allows for the AtriClip PRO•V to be repositioned multiple times before deployment to ensure ideal placement at the base of the appendage.

"Development of the AtriClip PRO•V is another step in the direction of a comprehensive strategy for management of the left atrial appendage. It expands the options for minimally invasive approaches including right chest access and an easier implantation of an epicardial atrial appendage clip," said Mubashir A. Mumtaz, MD, FACS, FACC at Pinnacle Health in Pennsylvania. "AtriCure has been consistently working for decades to improve patients’ lives by offering devices for atrial fibrillation ablation and left atrial appendage closure. Development of this new AtriClip device is another significant step in this direction, which improves access to the appendage and makes it easier to visualize and apply the AtriClip at the base of the appendage utilizing minimally invasive techniques. Our team at Pinnacle Health is privileged to be part of this development."

AtriCure was the first company to receive FDA clearance for a device designed specifically for occluding the LAA in 2010. To date, AtriClip products are the most widely sold LAA management device worldwide with more than 100,000 implanted to date. For more information about the AtriClip franchise including the new AtriClip PRO•V visit this link https://www.atricure.com/atrial-occlusion.

About AtriCure, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide, with more than 100,000 implanted to date. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.