Life Line Screening Expands Product Base To DNA, Clinical Trials

Life Line Screening, a leader in community-based preventive healthcare,
is deepening its delivery model of face-to-face patient care to provide
access to advanced precision medicine through DNA testing and clinical
trials.
This expansion is a natural outcome of the company’s already rigorous
research arm, which has resulted in dozens of papers and presentations
that analyze the company’s eight million record database. Research
partners include faculty at NYU-Langone Medical Center, Oxford
University, and University of California, San Francisco.
Life Line Screening pioneered the community-based screening market when
it started more than twenty years ago, and helped set the standard for
mobile vascular and laboratory testing.
The company’s unique in-person consultations, coupled with more than
15,000 community locations across the country, provide a rare
opportunity to evaluate individuals for disease risk factors, perform
on-site clinical testing, and utilize qualified health professionals
such as nurse practitioners to educate consumers about clinical trial
opportunities. Life Line Screening has already demonstrated the ability
to quickly and effectively leverage its point of care platform to
recruit for more than 60 clinical trials – outperforming more
traditional approaches by orders of magnitude.
Sean Schultz, CEO of Life Line Screening says, “In addition to finding
disease early and arming physicians with data for medical management, we
are uniquely positioned in the healthcare continuum to disrupt
traditional clinical trial recruitment models and help speed the
delivery of new medications to market. We screen 50,000 – 60,000 people
per month and have a relationship with them over decades. While we are
in the early stages of this initiative, we are rapidly developing in
sophistication. We have a significant amount of subjective data but more
importantly, objective screening data as well. DNA offerings will
further enhance the customer experience and provide more fruitful
insights to the research community.”
“Our goal is to create a medical model that is tailored to the
individual patient, with information that enables decisive action
specific to that person,” says Schultz. “The advancements in technology
are developing fast, and our adaptable model of patient outreach and
service delivery allows us to jump ahead of other companies.”