AMRI (AMRI) Names Stephen Leonard As Senior Vice President, Head Of Global Operations

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AMRI, a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization working with the life sciences industry to improve patient outcomes and quality of life for more than 25 years, today announced that industry veteran Stephen Leonard has joined the company as senior vice president, head of global operations. Leonard is a customer-focused operational leader with a 20-year track record of building and developing high performing teams, driving growth and creating a competitive advantage through execution excellence and creating a culture of continuous improvement.

"I look forward to leading our operations of more than 20 sites across three continents with a focus on safety, quality, compliance and execution excellence. Together, we will strengthen our ability to reliably provide the products and solutions that our customers and patients need with the safety and efficacy they deserve," said Steve Leonard. "AMRI has phenomenal scientific expertise and state-of-the-art technologies to solve some of the most complex drug discovery, development and manufacturing challenges. Strengthening our operations and improving our reliability of supply will make us the partner of choice in our industry."

Mr. Leonard joins AMRI from Catalent, a global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, where he has been senior vice president of global operations since 2009. Before Catalent, he was general manager of global operations for GE Healthcare's Medical Diagnostics business with responsibility for more than 10 sites in Europe, Asia and the Americas. In his 22 years at GE, he held a variety of leadership roles, with responsibility for plant management, global sourcing and supply chain, global product quality and global operations. Steve received his bachelor's in mechanical engineering from Drexel University.

"Our rapid expansion during the last few years has created the need for a seasoned leader like Steve to provide dedicated leadership for global operations and help us effectively respond to rising customer demand," said William S. Marth, president and chief executive officer, AMRI. "Steve is a proven leader who brings with him a thorough understanding of our company and our industry. He will play a key role in enabling further growth for our company as we continue to seek to expand our commercial footprint and portfolio of services and products."

About AMRI

AMRI, a global contract research and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, AMRI's team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in Discovery, Development, Analytical and Solid State Services, API Manufacturing and Drug Product. For more information about AMRI, visit www.amriglobal.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amri-names-stephen-leonard-as-senior-vice-president-head-of-global-operations-300517619.html

SOURCE AMRI