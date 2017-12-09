ProterixBio Presents COPD Clinical Study Results At The European Respiratory Society International Congress

BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ProterixBio, Inc. today announced that results from a recent clinical study of subjects with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were presented this week at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. Algorithms based on combinations of protein biomarkers were successfully associated with measures of COPD disease activity such as shortness of breath (dyspnea) and exacerbation history, demonstrating the potential for use in patient care as well as therapeutic trial design.

During acute exacerbations patients experience significant worsening of symptoms that require medical intervention. In severe cases, patients may present at emergency care facilities and be subsequently hospitalized. Exacerbations disrupt a patient's life and are strongly linked with disease progression and mortality.

Brett P. Masters, Sc.D., chief technology officer of ProterixBio, gave the presentation, titled "Blood biomarker algorithms to guide COPD assessment and risk stratification." The study enrolled over 400 patients with COPD from nine sites across the United States, acquiring blood samples, medical history and current symptoms. Immunoassays developed and analytically validated by ProterixBio were used to quantify protein biomarker levels. Statistically derived algorithms were shown to associate significantly with disease activity measures. In particular, biomarker combinations associated with a history of moderate and severe exacerbations were identified. Reducing exacerbations is a primary objective of patient management and new therapy development, highlighting the importance of these findings. As a continuation of this study, a subset of patients has been followed longitudinally to assess the predictive value of the algorithm combinations. These results will be made public in the near future.

"COPD is a leading cause of death and contributor to health care spending worldwide," said Michael F. Miller, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of ProterixBio. "There is an unmet need for molecular tools to assess a patient's disease state and inform clinical decision making. Our recent COPD clinical study results represent a major milestone for ProterixBio and position the company to deliver products that can impact clinical care and accelerate therapeutics development."

"Improved measures of disease activity can enable better patient management through more personalized care," said Dr. Fernando Martinez, Chief of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College. "The current study results show the potential of molecular signatures as part of more comprehensive patient assessments. Ultimately, progress towards this goal will improve outcomes and reduce the burden on our COPD patients."

About ProterixBio

ProterixBio develops and commercializes disease management solutions that integrate novel molecular assessments with analytics to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of chronic disease care. The company is dedicated to leveraging its innovative approach and differentiated expertise to build transformative disease management platforms. ProterixBio's initial focus is on pulmonary diseases such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), which affects more than 12 million Americans. ProterixBio is headquartered in Billerica, Mass. For additional information, please visit www.proterixbio.com.

ProterixBio Contact:

Jennifer Williams

Cook Williams Communications, Inc.

jennifer@cwcomm.org

360-668-3701

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proterixbio-presents-copd-clinical-study-results-at-the-european-respiratory-society-international-congress-300517412.html

SOURCE ProterixBio, Inc.