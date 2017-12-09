Strathspey Crown To Acquire ShoutMD From Alphaeon

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Strathspey Crown Holdings ("SCH-AEON LLC"), announced today that it has reached an agreement in principle with ALPHAEON Corporation ("ALPHAEON") to acquire the ShoutMD social media platform in its entirety, including all technology and intellectual property rights. The transaction is subject to the final approval of the ALPHAEON Board of Directors and certain key shareholders. Once the acquisition is closed, Strathspey Crown Holdings will sub-license ShoutMD on a non-exclusive basis to the World Physicians Organization ("WPO"), a multi-specialty physicians organization and accreditation body affiliated with Strathspey Crown.

Robert E. Grant, Chairman of Strathspey Crown, said, "ShoutMD was originally co-created by the physician investors of Strathspey Crown Holdings. As ALPHAEON narrows it portfolio focus to medical aesthetics, these same physician shareholders will be well served by the platform residing within Strathspey Crown. ShoutMD was intended to provide a free voice to the doctors, many of whom feel stifled by overregulation and various reimbursement pressures."

Vik Malik, Managing Partner of Strathspey Crown, commented, "We remain dedicated to the Strathspey motto and vision: "Of Doctors, for Patients.' In partnership with WPO, we will expand our existing activities to further benefit doctors and patients including: physician advocacy and government affairs, business education, community leverage and awareness."

About Strathspey Crown LLC

Strathspey Crown is a growth equity firm specializing in lifestyle healthcare. The firm's subsidiaries and investors include board certified physician specialists across key medical specialties, including plastic surgery, ophthalmology, dermatology, dentistry and orthopedics. Strathspey Crown is focused on working with physician investors to bring to market innovative technologies and services in the self-pay sector of the lifestyle healthcare market. For more information, please visit www.strathspeycrown.com.

About ALPHAEON Corporation

ALPHAEON Corporation is a privately held company focused on bringing highly innovative products and services to the aesthetics market. ALPHAEON's lead product candidate is DWP-450, a Botulinum toxin Type A for the treatment of glabellar lines. For more information, please visit www.alphaeon.com

About World Physicians Organization

World Physicians Organization (WPO) is the world's first physician membership and accreditation organization for elite physician specialists across multiple specialties. Through leadership development and health advocacy, WPO empowers and unifies its highly motivated and leading physician specialists to bring back the practice of healthcare to doctors and their patients shifting it away from the third-party healthcare complex including insurance companies, big pharma, and government. For more information please visit www.worldphysiciansorganization.com

