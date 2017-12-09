Advaxis (ADXS) Reports Business Update And Third Quarter 2017 Results

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today provided a business update and announced its financial results for the third quarter (Q3) ended July 31, 2017.

“ The board of directors selected Anthony Lombardo as interim chief executive officer in July, given his 30 years of leadership experience in the life sciences industry, including previous CEO and executive management positions in both public and private companies,” said Dr. David Sidransky, chairman of the board at Advaxis. “ We’re confident in his abilities and the value he’s already helping to deliver, and he will remain in this role for the foreseeable future. Over the past two months, Lombardo has been leading an effort to conduct a review of the current Advaxis business portfolio and our future strategic direction. We have a strong scientific and clinical asset base on which to build value, and the board and the management team are aligned on the path forward to commercialization. To further strengthen the management team, our top priority is conducting a search for a chief medical officer, to ensure the effective execution of our refined clinical strategy. The board and the management team are aligned on Advaxis’ path forward.”

A Four Franchise Approach to Increasing Shareholder Value

This path forward is anchored in the company’s Lm Technology, a proven platform unique in its ability to safely and effectively target various cancers in multiple ways. As the field of immunotherapy continues to evolve, the flexibility of the Lm platform has allowed Advaxis to continue to adapt and introduce highly innovative programs.

“ To fully leverage the technology’s potential and enhance the lives of more cancer patients, while also optimizing shareholder value, we’re reprioritizing programs for continued internal clinical development and implementing alternative strategies for others,” said Anthony Lombardo, interim chief executive officer at Advaxis.

Advaxis’ sharpened growth strategy centers on four clear, distinct franchises that will drive significant value creation: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

1. Franchise One: HPV- Associated Cancers

Continue our commitment to commercializing axalimogene filolisbac: Completion of the MAA submission for conditional approval in Europe is on track for year end. Enrollment continues in eight countries for AIM2CERV to evaluate axalimogene filolisbac as an adjuvant therapy in patients with high-risk locally advanced cervical cancer. Collaboration with AstraZeneca on the Phase 2 combination trial with durvalumab in cervical and head and neck cancers is ongoing and continues to enroll.



The combination trial with ADXS-DUAL and BMS’s nivolumab for the treatment of women with persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer will be initiated in 1H 2018. This program will provide a second registrational opportunity in cervical cancer.

Given the promising early data in head and neck and anal cancers, Advaxis is actively pursuing opportunities to continue development through investigator-sponsored trials (ISTs) or other third-party approaches.

2. Franchise Two: Prostate Cancer

Preliminary data presented at the 3rd International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference suggests that ADXS-PSA shows monotherapy activity in prostate cancer that is associated with a distinct immunologic and gene expression pattern. The ongoing trial, ADXS-PSA: Phase 1/2 Study (Keynote-046), evaluates ADXS-PSA as monotherapy and in combination with Merck’s pembrolizumab. The clinical benefit in prostate cancer could be a significant value creator to expand the Lm platform into the prostate cancer market.

In addition, the company is actively developing an additional product for prostate cancer, currently in preclinical testing, which could complement ADXS-PSA.

3. Franchise Three: Personalized Therapies Targeting Neoantigens

ADXS-NEO, in partnership with Amgen Inc., has the potential to be a major step forward in personalized medicine. First patient dosed is expected in 1H 2018.

The initial tumor types for ADXS-NEO are metastatic microsatellite stable colon, head and neck, and non-small cell lung cancers.

4. Franchise Four: Targeting Shared Hotpot Mutations and Tumor Associated Antigens

Advancement of the proprietary ADXS-HOT preclinical program will expand Lm Technology into multiple products targeting several of the most common cancers.

Advaxis expects to file INDs for the first HOT products in 2018.

As part of its portfolio refinement, the company has determined it will not pursue further clinical study of ADXS-HER2 at this time, but remains open to ISTs or licensing opportunities.

“ We believe that focusing on these four franchises gives us the greatest opportunity to increase shareholder value and have a significant impact on patients and their families,” said Lombardo. “ Our excitement about the clinical potential of our Lm Technology is balanced by focus and fiscal discipline.”

Financial Highlights for Q3

“ The company had a productive third quarter while advancing the development of its core assets,” said Sara Bonstein, chief financial officer at Advaxis. “ There was increased spend in Q3 due to higher costs to support the regulatory filing of axalimogene filolisbac in Europe, and several one-time costs, which are not anticipated to recur. Our Q4 activities will focus on the execution of our core programs, and the disciplined identification and analysis of additional opportunities to leverage our Lm Technology platform.”

Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $89.4 million, compared to $115.3 million as of April 30, 2017.

$34.2 million in disbursements include several one-time cash disbursements, among them technical operations costs associated with the European filing of axalimogene filolisbac (which is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2017) and increased clinical trial costs, together totaling approximately $7 million. Cash disbursements are anticipated to normalize in the fourth quarter.

Cash receivables totaled $8.2 million, primarily from partner reimbursements, specifically $4.5 million from Amgen in support of the ADXS-NEO program and $3 million from Stendhal in support of the AIM2CERV program.

Net loss was $70.1 million ($1.74 per share), compared to a net loss of $51.8 million ($1.52 per share) for the same period in 2016, largely due to increased research and development (R&D) expenses. R&D expenses were $47.8 million, compared to $32.0 million in Q3 2016, related to an increase in clinical trial expense and technical operation support, primarily related to our HPV-franchise.

General and administrative expenses were $33.2 million, compared to $20.4 million in Q3 2016; the difference is primarily attributed to stock and cash compensation expense for past employees, of which approximately $9.5 million was a non-cash expense.

41 million common shares outstanding and 49.5 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis as of July 31, 2017.

“ We continue to focus on building shareholder value and are committed to bringing clinically beneficial solutions to our patients and their families,” said Lombardo.

To learn more about Advaxis and its immunotherapy clinical programs, visit www.advaxis.com.

