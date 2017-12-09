Advaxis (ADXS) Reports Business Update And Third Quarter 2017 Results

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advaxis,
Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on
the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapy
products, today provided a business update and announced its financial
results for the third quarter (Q3) ended July 31, 2017.
“The board of directors selected Anthony Lombardo as interim chief
executive officer in July, given his 30 years of leadership experience
in the life sciences industry, including previous CEO and executive
management positions in both public and private companies,” said Dr.
David Sidransky, chairman of the board at Advaxis. “We’re confident in
his abilities and the value he’s already helping to deliver, and he will
remain in this role for the foreseeable future. Over the past two
months, Lombardo has been leading an effort to conduct a review of the
current Advaxis business portfolio and our future strategic direction.
We have a strong scientific and clinical asset base on which to build
value, and the board and the management team are aligned on the path
forward to commercialization. To further strengthen the management team,
our top priority is conducting a search for a chief medical officer, to
ensure the effective execution of our refined clinical strategy. The
board and the management team are aligned on Advaxis’ path forward.”
A Four Franchise Approach to Increasing Shareholder Value
This path forward is anchored in the company’s Lm Technology, a
proven platform unique in its ability to safely and effectively target
various cancers in multiple ways. As the field of immunotherapy
continues to evolve, the flexibility of the Lm platform has
allowed Advaxis to continue to adapt and introduce highly innovative
programs.
“To fully leverage the technology’s potential and enhance the lives of
more cancer patients, while also optimizing shareholder value, we’re
reprioritizing programs for continued internal clinical development and
implementing alternative strategies for others,” said Anthony Lombardo,
interim chief executive officer at Advaxis.
Advaxis’ sharpened growth strategy centers on four clear, distinct
franchises that will drive significant value creation: HPV-associated
cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation
therapy.
1. Franchise One: HPV- Associated Cancers
-
Continue our commitment to commercializing axalimogene filolisbac:
-
Completion of the MAA submission for conditional approval in
Europe is on track for year end.
-
Enrollment continues in eight countries for AIM2CERV to evaluate
axalimogene filolisbac as an adjuvant therapy in patients with
high-risk locally advanced cervical cancer.
-
Collaboration with AstraZeneca on the Phase 2 combination trial
with durvalumab in cervical and head and neck cancers is ongoing
and continues to enroll.
-
The combination trial with ADXS-DUAL and BMS’s nivolumab for the
treatment of women with persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical
cancer will be initiated in 1H 2018. This program will provide a
second registrational opportunity in cervical cancer.
-
Given the promising early data in head and neck and anal cancers,
Advaxis is actively pursuing opportunities to continue development
through investigator-sponsored trials (ISTs) or other third-party
approaches.
2. Franchise Two: Prostate Cancer
-
Preliminary data presented at the 3rd International Cancer
Immunotherapy Conference suggests that ADXS-PSA shows monotherapy
activity in prostate cancer that is associated with a distinct
immunologic and gene expression pattern. The ongoing trial, ADXS-PSA:
Phase 1/2 Study (Keynote-046), evaluates ADXS-PSA as monotherapy and
in combination with Merck’s pembrolizumab. The clinical benefit in
prostate cancer could be a significant value creator to expand the Lm
platform into the prostate cancer market.
-
In addition, the company is actively developing an additional product
for prostate cancer, currently in preclinical testing, which could
complement ADXS-PSA.
3. Franchise Three: Personalized Therapies Targeting
Neoantigens
-
ADXS-NEO, in partnership with Amgen Inc., has the potential to be a
major step forward in personalized medicine. First patient dosed is
expected in 1H 2018.
-
The initial tumor types for ADXS-NEO are metastatic microsatellite
stable colon, head and neck, and non-small cell lung cancers.
4. Franchise Four: Targeting Shared Hotpot Mutations and Tumor
Associated Antigens
-
Advancement of the proprietary ADXS-HOT preclinical program will
expand Lm Technology into multiple products targeting several
of the most common cancers.
-
Advaxis expects to file INDs for the first HOT products in 2018.
As part of its portfolio refinement, the company has determined it will
not pursue further clinical study of ADXS-HER2 at this time, but remains
open to ISTs or licensing opportunities.
“We believe that focusing on these four franchises gives us the greatest
opportunity to increase shareholder value and have a significant impact
on patients and their families,” said Lombardo. “Our excitement about
the clinical potential of our Lm Technology is balanced by focus
and fiscal discipline.”
Financial Highlights for Q3
“The company had a productive third quarter while advancing the
development of its core assets,” said Sara Bonstein, chief financial
officer at Advaxis. “There was increased spend in Q3 due to higher costs
to support the regulatory filing of axalimogene filolisbac in Europe,
and several one-time costs, which are not anticipated to recur. Our Q4
activities will focus on the execution of our core programs, and the
disciplined identification and analysis of additional opportunities to
leverage our Lm Technology platform.”
-
Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $89.4 million, compared
to $115.3 million as of April 30, 2017.
-
$34.2 million in disbursements include several one-time cash
disbursements, among them technical operations costs associated with
the European filing of axalimogene filolisbac (which is anticipated to
be completed by the end of 2017) and increased clinical trial costs,
together totaling approximately $7 million. Cash disbursements are
anticipated to normalize in the fourth quarter.
-
Cash receivables totaled $8.2 million, primarily from partner
reimbursements, specifically $4.5 million from Amgen in support of the
ADXS-NEO program and $3 million from Stendhal in support of the
AIM2CERV program.
-
Net loss was $70.1 million ($1.74 per share), compared to a net loss
of $51.8 million ($1.52 per share) for the same period in 2016,
largely due to increased research and development (R&D) expenses.
-
R&D expenses were $47.8 million, compared to $32.0 million in Q3
2016, related to an increase in clinical trial expense and
technical operation support, primarily related to our
HPV-franchise.
-
General and administrative expenses were $33.2 million, compared to
$20.4 million in Q3 2016; the difference is primarily attributed to
stock and cash compensation expense for past employees, of which
approximately $9.5 million was a non-cash expense.
-
41 million common shares outstanding and 49.5 million shares
outstanding on a fully diluted basis as of July 31, 2017.
“We continue to focus on building shareholder value and are committed to
bringing clinically beneficial solutions to our patients and their
families,” said Lombardo.
To learn more about Advaxis and its immunotherapy clinical programs,
visit www.advaxis.com.
About Advaxis, Inc.
Advaxis, Inc., located in Princeton N.J., is a late-stage biotechnology
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products. These
immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live
attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) bioengineered to
secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. These Lm-based strains
are believed to be a significant advancement in immunotherapy as they
integrate multiple functions into a single immunotherapy as they access
and direct antigen presenting cells to stimulate anti-tumor T-cell
immunity, stimulate and activate the immune system with the equivalent
of multiple adjuvants, and simultaneously reduce tumor protection in the
tumor microenvironment to enable the T-cells to eliminate tumors.
Advaxis has four franchises in various stages of clinical and
pre-clinical development: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer,
neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.
To learn more about Advaxis, visit www.advaxis.com
and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook,
and YouTube.
