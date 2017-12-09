Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Receives Expedited Access Pathway Designation From FDA To Accelerate U.S. Access To The Hemopurifier As A Treatment For Life-Threatening Viruses

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a therapeutic technology company focused on unmet needs in global health and biodefense, announced today that it has received an Expedited Access Pathway (EAP) designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support the advancement of the Aethlon Hemopurifier® to treat life-threatening viruses. The FDA EAP program was established to facilitate more rapid patient access to breakthrough technologies with the potential to address life threatening disease conditions for which no approved or cleared treatment alternatives exist.

"We are honored to have our Hemopurifier® designated to the Expedited Access Pathway and additionally are pleased that FDA has also allowed our proposed "indication for use," which provides the possibility of treating a wide-range of life-threatening viruses versus a single disease condition," said Jim Joyce, Chairman and CEO of Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon proposed the following "indication for use" in its EAP submission; "The Hemopurifier is a single-use device indicated for the treatment of life-threatening highly glycosylated viruses that are not addressed with an approved treatment." To date, the Hemopurifier has been validated to capture a broad-spectrum of viruses that are highly glycosylated, including life-threatening strains of pandemic influenza viruses, mosquito-borne viruses as well as hemorrhagic viruses that are not addressed with an approved treatment.

The FDA established the EAP program for medical devices that demonstrate the potential to address unmet medical needs for life threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions that are subject to premarket approval applications (PMA), premarket notification (510[k]) or requests for De Novo designation. Under EAP, the FDA works with device sponsors to try to reduce the time and cost from development to marketing decision without changing the FDA's PMA approval standard of reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness.

About Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Aethlon Medical is focused on addressing unmet needs in global health and biodefense. The Aethlon Hemopurifier® was designed to reduce the presence of life-threatening viral pathogens from the circulatory system of infected individuals. The technology provides a first-line candidate defense against viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies, including a broad-spectrum of naturally occurring pandemic threats and agents of bioterrorism. Aethlon Medical is also investigating the potential use of the Hemopurifier® to reduce the presence of tumor-derived exosomes, which contribute to immune-suppression and the spread of metastasis in cancer patients. Aethlon Medical is the majority owner of Exosome Sciences, Inc. (ESI), which is a diagnostic company focused on the discovery of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor cancer and neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Additional information can be found online at www.AethlonMedical.com and www.ExosomeSciences.com. You can also connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Google+.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, without limitation, the Company's ability to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, or any other national securities exchange, that the Company or its subsidiary will not be able to commercialize its products, that the FDA will not approve the initiation or continuation of the Company's clinical programs or provide market clearance of the Company's products, the Company's ability to raise capital when needed, the Company's ability to complete the development of its planned products, the Company's ability to manufacture its products either internally or through outside companies, the impact of government regulations, patent protection on the Company's proprietary technology, the ability of the Company to meet the milestones contemplated in its contract with DARPA, product liability exposure, uncertainty of market acceptance, competition, technological change, and other risk factors. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative, but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2017, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

