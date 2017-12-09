 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Alexion (ALXN) To Host Call To Discuss Restructuring To Advance Corporate Strategy At 8:30 A.M. On September 12, 2017



9/12/2017

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN) today announced that the Company will issue a press release on its restructuring to advance its corporate strategy on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Following the release, Alexion management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate in this conference call, dial 800-406-5345 (USA) or 719-325-4744 (International), passcode 9877152 shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET. A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET through a limited time thereafter. The replay number is 888-203-1112 (USA) or 719-457-0820 (International), passcode 9877152. The audio webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of http://ir.alexion.com.


