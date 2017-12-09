Avita Medical Release: Research Definitively Confirms Superiority Of ReCell For Treatment Of Burn Injuries

VALENCIA, Calif. & PERTH, Australia & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ReCell® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device effectively reduces the
amount of skin harvesting required relative to conventional treatment of
burn injuries, which has important benefits from both clinical and
economic perspectives, according to burn surgeons presenting at a major
burns conference this past week.
Avita Medical Ltd. (ASX: AVH),
(OTCQX: AVMXY),
a regenerative medicine company specializing in the treatment of wounds
and skin defects, reports that key findings were presented by U.S.
surgeons, alongside German and British surgeons who presented on their
routine use of ReCell® this week at the 17th European Burns
Association Congress, held September 6-8, 2017 in Barcelona.
In reporting on the largest prospective study of the ReCell® device in
treatment of second-degree burn injuries, Dr William Hickerson
(Firefighters Regional Burn Center, Memphis, Tenn.) reviewed outcomes
from 101 subjects studied in the U.S., showing a 97.5% reduction in
donor skin harvested for treatment of second-degree burn injuries, which
yielded a 4.4 times greater likelihood of donor site healing after one
week.
Dr James H Holmes IV (Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem,
North Carolina) highlighted the successful co-primary endpoint outcomes
in the U.S. confirmatory trial for the Company’s premarket approval
(PMA) study for the U.S. FDA. Dr Holmes reported on treatment of 30
patients who sustained third-degree burn injuries and concluded that
relative to conventional skin grafting treatment, use of the ReCell®
device achieved comparable short-term healing and long-term scar and
satisfaction outcomes using less donor skin, with no safety concerns. On
average, in this randomized control trial, a 32% reduction in use of
donor skin was observed. Dr Holmes further presented a clinical case
conducted under Compassionate Use, highlighting how autograft-sparing
with ReCell® translates into life-saving treatment of an extensive burn
injury.
Ms Isabel Jones (Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London) reviewed the
algorithm established for treatment of acute facial burns at the burn
center she directs, and Dr Simon Kuepper (Unfallkrankenhaus, Berlin)
reviewed the integration of the ReCell® device into the burn care
pathway at his burn center in Berlin.
“Presentations of positive outcomes for treatment of burn injuries of
both second- and third-degree, ranging from the face to massive total
body surface area injuries, validates the broad implications for
application of ReCell® in elevating the standard of care in burns, and
we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to launch the ReCell® device in
the United States,” said Erin Liberto, Chief Commercial Officer.
ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED
Avita’s patented and proprietary collection and application technology
provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative
properties of a patient’s own skin. Our medical devices work
by preparing a Regenerative Epithelial Suspension (RES™), an autologous
suspension comprised of the patients’ own skin cells and wound healing
factors that are necessary to regenerate natural healthy skin. This is
then applied to the area to be treated.
In all countries outside of Europe, our portfolio is marketed under the
ReCell® brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications
including burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics.
ReCell® is TGA-registered in Australia, and CFDA-cleared in China. In
the United States, ReCell® is an investigational device limited by
federal law to investigational use.
In Europe, our portfolio of medical device products received CE-mark
approval as three tailored product presentations, with three individual
brand names. ReCell® is designed for the treatment of burns and plastic
reconstructive procedures; ReGenerCell™ has been formulated for chronic
wounds including leg and foot ulcers; and ReNovaCell™ is tailored for
aesthetic applications including the restoration of pigmentation.
To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This letter includes forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of
words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “could,” “may,” “will,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “look forward,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,”
“project,” “continue,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “future,” other words of
similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements
in this letter include, but are not limited to, statements concerning,
among other things, our ongoing clinical trials and product development
activities, regulatory approval of our products, the potential for
future growth in our business, and our ability to achieve our key
strategic, operational and financial goal. Forward-looking statements by
their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain.
Each forward-looking statement contained in this letter is subject to
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable
risks and uncertainties include, among others, the timing of regulatory
approvals of our products; physician acceptance, endorsement, and use of
our products; failure to achieve the anticipated benefits from approval
of our products; the effect of regulatory actions; product liability
claims; risks associated with international operations and expansion;
and other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic
or political conditions outside of the company’s control. Investors
should not place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements
contained in this letter. Investors are encouraged to read our publicly
available filings for a discussion of these and other risks and
uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this letter speak only
as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update
or revise any of these statements.