Axion Biosystems Introduces The Maestro Pro And Maestro Edge Platforms

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axion BioSystems, global leader in microelectrode array (MEA) technology, introduces the next generation of MEA platforms, Maestro Pro and Maestro Edge.

Excitable cells play a fundamental role in life, from heart beats to brain function. Maestro MEA systems capture live-cell activity from electroactive cells in real-time, allowing scientists to recreate complex human functions in culture dishes. As a result, scientists can now conduct research that spans from rapid stem cell development to advanced drug screening.

Built on Axion’s latest chip technology, BioCore v4, the next generation Maestro MEA systems make it even easier to perform measurements from excitable cells in your own lab. With “one button setup,” the cell environment automatically adjusts on plate docking, and plate usage is automatically logged for convenient experiment tracking. Both Maestro Pro and Edge run Axion’s most advanced data acquisition and analysis software, AxIS Navigator.

“The explosion of research related to stem cell models has driven the rapid adoption of Maestro MEA systems,” stated Jim Ross, Axion CTO. “Sophisticated data does not have to be tedious and complicated. Maestro Pro and Edge have made the study of excitable cells accessible to all biologists, setting a new standard for measuring electroactive cell function.”

"Our team has been actively using Axion's Maestro since 2013 to explore the neuronal networks associated with epilepsy with outstanding results,” said Mike Boland, Assistant Professor at Columbia University's Institute for Genomic Medicine. "I am excited to see the introduction of Axion's new generation of Maestros. With universities and companies rapidly integrating human iPSC differentiation technology into their labs, there is a growing need for a simple, reliable, and cost-effective tool to track and analyze complex cell models."

“The Maestro MEA system is the world’s leading MEA platform, and has been our flagship product for the last four years,” stated Tom O’Brien, Axion BioSystems President, and CEO. “Today, Axion’s innovation moves the field forward again. The Maestro Pro is the world’s most advanced MEA platform for the highest throughput applications. The Maestro Edge now allows researchers and clinicians to access Maestro-quality data but at a price that addresses the budget constraints of academic labs.”

The Maestro Pro’s cutting-edge platform has an integrated touch screen for tracking experimental progress, and is capable of recording from 768 electrodes simultaneously. Its companion system, Maestro Edge, is an affordable extension to the Maestro product family, featuring 384-recording electrodes. This new, lower cost instrument will open up Axion’s MEA technology to many more labs. Any scientist can now quickly and easily measure electrical network behavior in live cells in multiwell plates. Now there is nothing to stop you from exploring life’s circuitry.

For more information please visit www.axionbiosystems.com/products/maestro-pro