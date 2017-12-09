DFB Pharma Launches NanOlogy to Take on Cancer at the Smallest Scale

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DFB
Pharmaceuticals, a private investment and development group, in
collaboration with CritiTech
and US
Biotest, has formed NanOlogy
to finance and develop a breakthrough technology platform to produce
unique, patented, naked nanoparticle forms of paclitaxel and docetaxel
for local delivery with the potential for greater efficacy and safety to
treat cancer and other serious illnesses.
NanOlogy has developed sterile suspension forms of NanoPac®
(nanoparticle paclitaxel) and NanoDoce® (nanoparticle docetaxel) as well
as an inhaled form of NanoPac. A topical form identified as SOR007
(nanoparticle paclitaxel) ointment was developed by affiliate, DFB
Soria, and licensed to NanOlogy for clinical development in oncology.
The sterile suspension has been designed to be injected directly into
tumors, cysts, peritoneum, or other body cavities, where studies have
demonstrated the nanoparticles remain and slowly release for four weeks,
resulting in prolonged local exposure. In contrast, systemic forms of
taxanes remain at the treatment site for a short time as they are
rapidly cleared from the body.
NanOlogy is progressing a broad clinical development program for NanoPac
in 2017 that includes clinical trial evaluation of its sterile
suspension in ovarian cancer (with orphan drug designation), prostate
cancer, pancreatic cancer, and pancreatic mucinous cysts. In addition,
clinical trial evaluation of SOR007 ointment is underway for actinic
keratosis (under affiliate, Soria), and is expected to begin in the
fourth quarter for cutaneous metastases. Clinical trials in various
cancers are planned in 2018 for NanoDoce pending approval of its IND,
and the inhaled version of NanoPac is in a preclinical efficacy study
for lung cancer.
“Systemic administration of paclitaxel and docetaxel is associated with
significant adverse effects. Physicians and scientists have known for
decades that paclitaxel and docetaxel are effective cancer killing
agents, and have long searched for ways to preferentially retain high
concentration of drug at the treatment site to increase efficacy,” said
Maurie Markman, MD, President of Medicine and Science, Cancer Treatment
Centers of America®. “The NanOlogy technology may offer a solution by
enabling local delivery of large, sustained amounts of the drug at the
site of disease, and reducing systemic exposure and systemic side
effects.”
NanoPac and NanoDoce are manufactured by a patented nanoparticle
production technology platform that reduces the size of unprocessed
paclitaxel and docetaxel crystals by up to 400 times into stable, naked
nanoparticles with an exponential increase in surface area and unique
geometry. Unlike other nanoparticles, which require coating agents to
keep them stable, the patented NanOlogy nanoparticles are stable in
their naked form and suspended prior to use in simple vehicles without
coating agents.
“We are excited about the potential of this technology platform to bring
breakthrough therapies to patients with a wide range of cancers and
other serious illnesses,” commented H. Paul Dorman, Chairman and CEO of
NanOlogy.
About NanOlogy
NanOlogy, LLC (www.nanology.us)
is a company formed by DFB Pharmaceuticals, LLC of Fort Worth, TX,
CritiTech, Inc. of Lawrence, KS, and US Biotest, Inc. of San Luis
Obispo, CA, to finance and clinically develop a patented nanoparticle
technology platform for local, sustained delivery of proven drugs aimed
at increasing their safety and efficacy in the treatment of cancer and
related conditions.
About DFB Pharmaceuticals
DFB Pharmaceuticals, LLC (www.dfb.com)
is a private Texas investment group with an entrepreneurial drive for
developing new healthcare products and businesses. Founded in 1990, DFB
and its principals have realized more than $1.5 billion in value through
startups, strategic acquisition and sale of companies and technologies,
internal product development, brand optimization, and operations in the
healthcare industry.
About CritiTech
CritiTech, Inc. (www.crititech.com)
is private Kansas particle engineering company focused on developing new
drugs and improving existing drugs. Using the company’s proprietary
Supercritical Precipitation Technology (SCP Technology) CritiTech
specializes in optimizing the delivery of challenging drug substances,
potent molecules and poorly soluble compounds. In addition, CritiTech
uses its SCP Technology to improve the efficacy, drug delivery options,
dosing regimen and pharmacokinetics of a wide variety of drugs,
including oral, injectable, and inhaled drugs.
About US Biotest
US
Biotest, Inc. is a private California company dedicated to the
development of therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs.
Building on strong relationships with industry experts, academic
institutions, and leading physicians, the company provides product
development strategy and support. US Biotest manages efficient delivery
of programs from nonclinical through late-stage clinical trials.
Disclaimer
This announcement contains forward-looking statements as defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including
statements about NanOlogy product development, business, and other
activities. Such statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties
inherent in any pharmaceutical development program which may cause
actual results to differ materially due to developmental, clinical
trial, regulatory, market, competitive, technological, or other factors.
All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this
announcement. DFB disclaims any intent or obligation to update these
statements. NanOlogy investigational new drugs have not been approved by
FDA for commercial distribution. They have not yet been proven to be
safe and effective in accordance with the requirements of the Federal
Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.