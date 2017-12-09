SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Reports Top-Line Results From Phase III STATUS Trial Of Brexanolone In Super-Refractory Status Epilepticus

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company developing novel medicines to treat life-altering central
nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported top-line results from its
Phase 3 STATUS Trial of brexanolone (SAGE-547) in the treatment
super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE). The study did not meet the
primary endpoint, comparing success in weaning of third-line agents and
resolution of potentially life-threatening status epilepticus with
brexanolone vs. placebo (43.9% vs 42.4%; p=0.8775) when added to
standard-of-care.
Demographics and baseline characteristics were well-balanced between
treatment groups in the study. Due to the severity and complexity of
their underlying medical conditions, serious adverse events commonly
occur in patients with SRSE and were similar in frequency and type
between the two treatment groups. SRSE, a life-threatening persistent
state of seizure that does not respond to first-, second- or third-line
treatments, is a neurological emergency that may cause death or
life-altering outcomes. There are no treatments for SRSE currently
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
“I’m proud of the Sage team for the significant progress they have made
in improving our understanding of how to best treat these critically ill
patients,” said Jeff Jonas, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Sage. “SRSE
is a complicated condition that is poorly understood, and I want to
thank the patients, their families, and the investigators who
participated in the STATUS Trial. Although we did not meet the primary
endpoint, this first-ever trial in a highly variable and complex patient
population confirms that research in a critical care unit is possible
and deepens our understanding of GABA mechanisms and their effect on
brain circuitry. As we continue examining data from the STATUS Trial in
the coming weeks, I’m hopeful this information will inform current
treatments, and aid in the development of future treatments for patients
with SRSE.”
The STATUS Trial was conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA)
agreement with the FDA and was designed to evaluate the efficacy and
safety of brexanolone in patients with SRSE, ages two years or older, in
the U.S., Canada and Europe. In the double-blind trial, 132 patients
were randomized 1:1 to receive either brexanolone or placebo in addition
to standard-of-care third-line anti-seizure agents for six days.
Patients who failed to respond to brexanolone or placebo were
subsequently eligible for an open-label infusion of brexanolone at a
higher dose over a 6-day period.
“SRSE is an extremely complicated condition to treat and there is a
significant unmet need for new treatments,” said Eric Rosenthal, M.D.,
co-Principal Investigator of the STATUS Trial, Associate Director of the
Neurosciences Intensive Care Unit and faculty member of the Epilepsy
Service at Massachusetts General Hospital. “We have learned a great deal
from the STATUS Trial and while I share the disappointment of patients
and their families who participated in the trial, the STATUS Trial
represents a significant contribution to SRSE research and I hope these
data will provide a foundation for development of future treatments for
patients with this devastating condition.”
Summary of Top-line Brexanolone Phase 3 STATUS Trial Results
Efficacy:
-
The study did not meet the primary endpoint of the trial, with 43.9
percent of patients treated with brexanolone versus 42.4 percent of
patients treated with placebo (p=0.8775) successfully weaned from
third-line agents during the double-blind period, and remaining free
of status epilepticus activity for at least the 24 hours following the
end of treatment without the need to reinstate the third-line agents.
-
Secondary endpoint results were consistent with the primary endpoint.
-
Approximately 37 percent of patients treated with open-label
brexanolone after the end of the double-blind period achieved
treatment response.
-
Demographics and baseline characteristics were well-balanced between
patients randomized to brexanolone and placebo.
Safety:
-
Consistent with the severity and complexity of SRSE, patients'
underlying conditions, and ongoing ICU treatment nearly all patients
experienced adverse events.
-
Serious adverse events were similar between the two treatment groups.
-
The rate of death was similar in the brexanolone and placebo groups.
-
The rate of adverse events leading to discontinuation of study drug
was similar in the brexanolone and placebo groups and was low overall.
Sage intends to present detailed results from the STATUS Trial at an
upcoming medical meeting.
About Super-Refractory Status Epilepticus
Status epilepticus
(SE) is an acute medical emergency of persistent, unremitting seizure
lasting greater than five minutes. An SE patient is first treated with
benzodiazepines, and if no response, is then treated with other,
second-line, anti-seizure drugs. If the seizure persists after the
second-line therapy, the patient is diagnosed as having refractory SE
(RSE), admitted to the ICU and placed into a medically induced coma.
Physicians typically use anesthetic agents to induce the coma, along
with antiepileptic drugs in an attempt to stop the ongoing seizure, in
RSE patients. After a period of 24 hours, an attempt is made to wean the
patient from the anesthetic agents to evaluate whether or not the
seizure condition has resolved. Unfortunately, not all patients respond
to weaning attempts, in which case the patient must be maintained in the
medically induced coma. At this point, the patient is diagnosed as
having SRSE. Sage estimates that there are between 25,000 and 41,000
cases of SRSE in the U.S. each year. Currently, there are no therapies
specifically approved for SRSE.
About the STATUS Trial
Sage designed the pivotal Phase 3
STATUS Trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of brexanolone in
patients with SRSE, ages two years or older, in the U.S., Canada and
Europe. In the double-blind trial, 132 patients were randomized 1:1 to
receive either brexanolone or placebo in addition to standard-of-care
third-line anti-seizure agents for six days. The primary endpoint
compared success in weaning of third-line agents and resolution of
status epilepticus with brexanolone vs. placebo prior to
completion of study treatment and continuing during 24 hours after
completion of study treatment without the need to reinstate the
third-line agents. The STATUS Trial was conducted under a Special
Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the FDA.
About Brexanolone (SAGE-547)
Brexanolone is an allosteric
modulator of both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors.
Brexanolone is an intravenous agent that was evaluated as an adjunctive
therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE)
in the global Phase 3 STATUS Trial. Brexanolone has been granted both
Fast Track and orphan drug designations by the FDA for the treatment of
SRSE.
Brexanolone is also being developed for the treatment of postpartum
depression (PPD) and has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation
by the FDA and PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) designation from the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) in PPD. Sage is currently evaluating brexanolone
in a Phase 3 development program for the treatment of PPD. For more
information about these trials, please visit https://thehummingbirdstudy.com/.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics is a
clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel
medicines to transform the lives of patients with life-altering central
nervous system (CNS) disorders. Sage has a portfolio of novel product
candidates targeting critical CNS receptor systems, GABA and NMDA.
Sage's lead program, brexanolone (SAGE-547) completed a Phase 3 trial
for super-refractory status epilepticus, a rare and severe seizure
disorder, and is in Phase 3 clinical development for postpartum
depression. Sage is developing its next generation modulators, including
SAGE-217 and SAGE-718, in various CNS disorders. For more information,
please visit www.sagerx.com.
