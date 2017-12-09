AbCellera Biologics Launches Antibody Discovery Collaboration With GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

AbCellera announces the initiation of a collaboration with GSK for
the discovery of monoclonal antibodies against an undisclosed membrane
protein target.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AbCellera Biologics, Inc. today announced that it has entered into an
antibody discovery research collaboration with GSK, whereby AbCellera
will apply its high-throughput single-cell antibody screening platform
to identify antibodies against an undisclosed membrane protein target.
Over the past two years, AbCellera has established numerous
collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies working
at the forefront of antibody drug discovery. “AbCellera is committed to
providing innovative technology solutions that enable our collaborators
to address their most challenging antibody-based programs. We are
excited about the opportunity to work with GSK, one of the world’s
leading science-led healthcare companies,” said Carl Hansen, President
and CEO of AbCellera.
AbCellera will generate a panel of lead monoclonal antibodies against an
integral membrane protein target using its single-cell technology
enabling comprehensive screening of immune cells. GSK may then develop
and market therapeutics derived from those discovered antibodies.
Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
About AbCellera Biologics Inc.
AbCellera is a privately held company that develops next-generation
monoclonal antibody therapies and provides enabling technologies to
biotechnology and pharmaceutical partners. AbCellera’s lead technology
is a proprietary single-cell antibody discovery and immune profiling
platform that allows for high-throughput screening of natural immune
repertoires to rapidly identify lead therapeutic antibody candidates
against a wide range of target classes from any species, including
humans.
AbCellera
Kevin Heyries, 604-827-4151
kevin.heyries@abcellera.com
Web:
www.abcellera.com