AbCellera Biologics Launches Antibody Discovery Collaboration With GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

AbCellera announces the initiation of a collaboration with GSK for the discovery of monoclonal antibodies against an undisclosed membrane protein target.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AbCellera Biologics, Inc. today announced that it has entered into an antibody discovery research collaboration with GSK, whereby AbCellera will apply its high-throughput single-cell antibody screening platform to identify antibodies against an undisclosed membrane protein target.

Over the past two years, AbCellera has established numerous collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies working at the forefront of antibody drug discovery. “AbCellera is committed to providing innovative technology solutions that enable our collaborators to address their most challenging antibody-based programs. We are excited about the opportunity to work with GSK, one of the world’s leading science-led healthcare companies,” said Carl Hansen, President and CEO of AbCellera.

AbCellera will generate a panel of lead monoclonal antibodies against an integral membrane protein target using its single-cell technology enabling comprehensive screening of immune cells. GSK may then develop and market therapeutics derived from those discovered antibodies. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a privately held company that develops next-generation monoclonal antibody therapies and provides enabling technologies to biotechnology and pharmaceutical partners. AbCellera’s lead technology is a proprietary single-cell antibody discovery and immune profiling platform that allows for high-throughput screening of natural immune repertoires to rapidly identify lead therapeutic antibody candidates against a wide range of target classes from any species, including humans.